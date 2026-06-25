“The Real Wolf of Wall Street” Trailer Exposes The Darker Truth Behind Jordan Belfort’s Rise And Fall

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming three-part documentary event “The Real Wolf of Wall Street,” premiering Tuesday, July 14, exclusively on the streaming service. All three episodes will be available to stream at launch.

While Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” turned Jordan Belfort and his Stratton Oakmont crew into one of cinema’s most unforgettable portraits of ’90s excess, the true story behind the boiler room empire is even darker, wilder and more destructive than many realized.

“The Real Wolf of Wall Street” pulls back the curtain on Belfort’s meteoric rise, stunning fall and the chaos left behind in his wake. The documentary features never-before-seen footage, thousands of internal FBI documents and archival interviews, along with insight from Belfort’s former wife, Nadine, whose dreams of a fairytale life spiraled into something toxic. The series also includes firsthand accounts from former members of Belfort’s inner circle, offering a deeper look at the greed, manipulation and unchecked excess that fueled Stratton Oakmont’s infamous run.

The three-part event promises an explosive look at the real people and real consequences behind one of Wall Street’s most notorious scandals.

“The Real Wolf of Wall Street” is produced by See It Now Studios, Maxine Productions, a part of Sony Pictures Television, and Bloomberg. Executive producers include Mary Robertson, Jesse Sweet and Anneka Jones for Maxine Productions; Jason Leopold for Bloomberg; Cassie Thornton, Amy Palmer and Michael Bloom. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serve as executive producers, with Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora as supervising producers. Sweet also serves as showrunner.