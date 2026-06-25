Heroes in a Half Shell Return in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live on Stage!’ for 2027

The heroes in a half shell are heading to the stage. Paramount Products & Experiences in partnership with Maximum Entertainment Productions, Crossroads Live, and RoadCo Entertainment today announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live on Stage! (www.TMNTLiveOnStage.com), an all-new live theatrical event launching in Fall 2027 in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) animated series. Inspired by the classic cartoon phenomenon that captivated fans for generations, the action-packed new production follows Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo from their comic book origins to global pop culture icons, battling fan-favorite villains along the way.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live on Stage! is being developed by an acclaimed creative team led by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, fresh off a Tony Award win for Best Play as a producer of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Liberation; director, choreographer, and two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Weber; and Emmy Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Qui Nguyen. Blending explosive martial arts choreography, gravity-defying parkour, hip-hop dance battles, projection technology, and classic TMNT humor, the production reimagines the beloved franchise as a fast-paced spectacle for fans of all ages. Audiences can expect stunts, acrobatics, audience interaction, larger-than-life visuals, and nostalgic callbacks to the original series and music inspired by old-school hip-hop, rap, and the classic theme song. At the center of it all is the irreverent comedy, action, and heart that turned the Turtles into cultural staples.

“We’re thrilled to reimagine TMNT for the stage through a one-of-a-kind live experience that brings together an exceptional team of creative talent,” said Josh Silverman, President of Global Products & Experiences for Paramount. “The caliber of award-winning artists behind this production speaks to the enduring power of the franchise and its impact across generations. Together, we’re bringing the Turtles to an exciting new storytelling platform while staying true to the energy, humor, and heart fans have loved for more than four decades.”

“TMNT has always been about energy, rebellion, brotherhood, and fun,” says Price. “This production takes everything audiences love about the original animated series and transforms it into a thrilling live show. Whether you grew up with the Turtles in the ’80s and ’90s or discovered them in the 21st century, this show is designed to bring fans together.”

A Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer behind Broadway and touring productions including Titaníque, & Juliet, Redwood, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Jagged Little Pill – and most recently Liberation – Price is known for developing bold theatrical experiences that blend music, spectacle, and broad audience appeal. That mix sits at the center of the production’s creative approach.

“We’re combining martial arts, parkour, hip-hop, and comedy to create a version of TMNT that audiences haven’t seen before,” says Weber. “Our goal is to make audiences feel like they’ve stepped directly into their world that is fast, funny, chaotic, heartfelt, and completely alive.”

Known for blending movement-driven storytelling with music and spectacle, Weber’s recent credits include Broadway’s & Juliet, Disney’s Zombies 2, Secret Cinema’s Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, and internationally acclaimed The Hip Hop Nutcracker. Nguyen, the Emmy Award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and co-founder of Vampire Cowboys, brings his signature blend of action, comedy, and genre storytelling to the production.

First launched in 1987, the original TMNT animated series became a global sensation, helping transform the franchise into one of the most recognizable entertainment brands in the world spanning television, comics, toys, films, video games, and live entertainment. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original series in 2027 marks a major milestone for generations of TMNT fans worldwide.

The show’s run time is approximately 90 minutes, not including intermission.

Tour dates and casting for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live on Stage! will be announced at a later date.

For booking inquiries, please contact RoadCo Entertainment (sales.roadco@sonymusic.com).

For information and to sign up for updates, visit www.TMNTLiveOnStage.com and follow @TMNTLiveOnStage and #TMNTLiveOnStage.

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