The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), the world’s oldest wrestling promotion, today announced a new streaming partnership with Tubi, Fox Corporation’s free streaming service. Under the agreement, brand-new episodes of NWA Powerrr, the NWA’s flagship series, will stream weekly on Tubi.

New episodes of NWA Powerrr will be available on Tubi every Thursday on demand, giving fans across the United States easy access to NWA’s unique blend of action, excitement, unforgettable moments, and the compelling personalities that only Professional Wrestling offers.

“To say we are thrilled is an understatement,” said Billy Corgan, CEO and President of the National Wrestling Alliance. “Tubi’s reach and presence in the digital sphere, especially with young fans, is unprecedented, and we’re looking forward to sharing our show and our great stars with you as we continue to rebuild this incredible promotion.”

The partnership marks another significant milestone in the NWA’s continued growth and distribution strategy, providing fans with even more ways to experience one of professional wrestling’s most iconic brands.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free streaming service that entertains over 100 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world’s largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories, and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

About the National Wrestling Alliance

Founded in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is one of the most historic and influential organizations in professional wrestling. Under the ownership of William Patrick Corgan, the NWA has experienced a resurgence through its flagship series, NWA Powerrr, live events across the United States, and international partnerships. In 2026, the organization returned to broadcast television for the first time in more than three decades through its partnership with Comet. NWA talent also continues to compete globally, including the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, who is currently defending the Ten Pounds of Gold while competing for All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) in Tokyo. The NWA will celebrate its 78th Anniversary Event on July 25, 2026, at Philadelphia’s historic 2300 Arena, continuing a legacy spanning nearly eight decades.

About William Patrick Corgan

William Patrick Corgan is a Grammy Award-winning musician, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, podcast host, and the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance. Best known as the founder, lead singer, and principal songwriter of the multi-platinum rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, Corgan acquired the NWA in 2017 and has led its revitalization through new media partnerships, expanded live event offerings, and renewed national visibility.