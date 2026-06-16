Synapse Films Announces Limited Edition 4K UHD Release of Paul Lynch’s Original “Prom Night”

Synapse Films is bringing one of the most beloved slasher classics of the disco era back into the spotlight with a stunning new release of Paul Lynch’s original “Prom Night.”

The company has announced its exclusive world-premiere Dolby Vision restoration of the 1980 horror favorite, complete with an all-new Dolby Atmos remix. The restoration was meticulously created from the original 35mm camera negative, along with the recently discovered original magnetic audio theatrical sound mix.

The limited edition release is set for an August 3, 2026 street date and is available for pre-order now at SYNAPSEFILMS.COM, ORBITDVD.COM, AND DIABOLIKDVD.COM.. It will also be available at select Vinegar Syndrome store locations. Collectors will want to act fast, as this edition is strictly limited to 3,000 units.

In “Prom Night,” four Hamilton High students are hiding a horrifying secret. Six years earlier, a reckless game led to the tragic death of young Robin Hammond. Someone saw what happened that day, and now, years later, that person is ready to deliver gruesome revenge. As Hamilton High prepares for its big prom night, a hooded killer begins stalking the guilty teens one by one, turning the dance floor into a bloody nightmare of disco-era terror.

The film remains a key entry in early ’80s slasher cinema, blending mystery, revenge, and high school horror with the unmistakable star power of Jamie Lee Curtis during her legendary run as one of the genre’s ultimate scream queens.

For horror fans and physical media collectors, this is a can’t-miss release and one you’ll want to jump on quickly. With only 3,000 units being produced, Synapse Films’ limited edition “Prom Night” 4K UHD is guaranteed to become a hot-ticket item for slasher fans looking to add this disco-drenched classic to their collection.

Special Features Include:

• All-new 4K remaster of the original 35mm camera negative by Synapse Films in Dolby Vision, HDR10 compatible

• All-new Dolby Atmos surround sound mix created by Synapse Films

• Audio commentary with director Paul Lynch and screenwriter William Gray, moderated by Pat Jankiewicz

• “The Horrors of Hamilton High: The Making of ‘Prom Night’”

• “Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: Prom Night,” hosted by Sean Clark and ScottOnTape

• Additional scenes added for the television broadcast

• Outtakes

• Still gallery

• Original theatrical trailer

• TV and radio spots

• Optional English SDH subtitles

• New slipcase artwork by Sean Longmore

4K Ultra HD Specifications, Region Free:

2160p High-Definition 1.78:1 presentation with English Dolby Atmos and original 2.0 theatrical mono.

Blu-ray Specifications, Region Free:

1080p High-Definition 1.78:1 presentation with English Dolby Atmos and original 2.0 theatrical mono.

“Prom Night” arrives on 4K Ultra HD from Synapse Films on August 3, 2026.