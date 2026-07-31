“AS IF!” Alicia Silverstone Is Returning as Cher in a “Clueless” Sequel Series

Paramount+ has officially greenlit a sequel event series to the beloved ‘90s comedy “Clueless,” with Alicia Silverstone returning to the role that made her one of the decade’s biggest pop culture icons.

Silverstone will once again step into Cher’s perfectly coordinated wardrobe while also serving as an executive producer on the series. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles in 2027.

The new story picks up 30 years after the original film. Cher has built a successful career and seemingly mastered motherhood, but that confidence is put to the test when her daughter reaches high school.

As Cher quickly discovers, raising a teenager can leave even Beverly Hills’ most capable former matchmaker feeling completely “clueless” all over again.

The series comes from writers and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the team behind “The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl” and “Nancy Drew,” along with Jordan Weiss of “Dollface” and “Freakier Friday.”

Silverstone will executive produce alongside Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film, and original producer Robert Lawrence. CBS Studios will produce the series.

“Clueless is coming home,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. “Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.”

Released in 1995, “Clueless” became one of the defining teen comedies of its era. Loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s “Emma,” the film followed Cher as she navigated friendships, romance, fashion and her well-intentioned attempts to improve the lives of nearly everyone around her.

The movie celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025 with a special 35mm screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where Heckerling reunited with members of the original cast.

It was also recently added to the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, a fitting honor for a film that remains endlessly quoted, frequently imitated and every bit as stylish as it was three decades ago.

The untitled “Clueless” sequel series will premiere globally and exclusively on Paramount+.