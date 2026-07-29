Halloween Horror Nights Pays Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne With “Prince of Darkness” Haunted Houses!

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights will pay tribute to heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne with “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness,” a pair of all-original haunted houses inspired by the legendary artist’s prolific solo career.

The experience will debut Friday, August 28, at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3, at Universal Studios Hollywood. Click here for tickets!

Developed as a living horror movie through the lens of Halloween Horror Nights, the unconventional tribute will span 45 years of Ozzy’s solo career. Guests will climb aboard the “Crazy Train” for a terrifying journey through the dark, surreal and often outrageous imagery that defined the Prince of Darkness.

Music from several of Ozzy’s landmark solo albums will guide guests through the experience, including “Blizzard of Ozz” (1980), “Diary of a Madman” (1981), “Bark at the Moon” (1983), “No More Tears” (1991), “Scream” (2010) and “Ordinary Man” (2020).

“Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created,” Sharon and Jack Osbourne jointly stated. “Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life. Walking through these haunted houses, you’ll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination. It’s a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together.”

Universal Studios Hollywood

At Universal Studios Hollywood, the haunted house will transport fans to Birmingham, England, where John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne’s story began.

Starting with “Crazy Train,” guests will travel through time from Ozzy’s early childhood to the Osbourne Asylum, a disturbing environment inspired by “Diary of a Madman.” As visitors weave through the decades, several incarnations of Ozzy’s unmistakable persona will come to life, including Madman Ozzy, Werewolf Ozzy and the Prince of Darkness.

“Ozzy Osbourne didn’t just help define heavy metal—he created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. “We previously had the privilege of collaborating with Ozzy and Black Sabbath, and this new haunted house is an opportunity to honor his extraordinary solo career. Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fueled his music and cemented his legacy as the one and only Prince of Darkness.”

Universal Orlando Resort

At Universal Orlando Resort, Halloween Horror Nights guests will venture through ancient ruins and foreboding dungeons before boarding the “Crazy Train” for a twisted ride into a realm inspired by the album covers for “Diary of a Madman,” “Bark at the Moon,” “The Ultimate Sin” and “Black Rain.”

Ruled by the Prince of Darkness, the fantastical world draws from the heavier sounds and sinister imagery that defined the later years of Ozzy’s career. That creative evolution will be transformed into a horrific journey through his unmistakably twisted imagination.

“We are honored to collaborate with the Osbourne family to create a unique haunted house that celebrates the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne,” said Mike Aiello, Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort. “It was important for us to create an authentic experience that brings Ozzy’s creativity and personality to life in an eerily immersive new way. Fans will discover so many meaningful details, including a few Easter Eggs, as they navigate memorable dark and twisted moments inspired by his iconic musical career.”

Limited-Edition Merchandise

New limited-release merchandise inspired by the “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness” haunted houses is now available at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The collection includes a commemorative T-shirt and an Ozzy acrylic figure that can be added to the separately sold Infernal Carnival collectible display. The merchandise will launch online through shopUniversal.com on Thursday, July 30, at 9 a.m. PST.

Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights at Universal Orlando Resort from Friday, August 28, through Sunday, November 1. The event returns to Universal Studios Hollywood from Thursday, September 3, through Sunday, November 1.

Event tickets and Frequent Fear Pass options for both destinations are on sale now through the official Halloween Horror Nights website.