JON STEWART and PETE DAVIDSON Announce “NYC Still Rising After 25 Years” 9/11 Comedy Benefit

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are bringing together some of the biggest names in comedy for a special evening honoring New York City’s strength and resilience.

“NYC Still Rising After 25 Years: A 9/11 Comedy Benefit” will take place at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, September 10, one day before the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. All proceeds from the one-night-only event will benefit 9/11 charities.

Produced by Live Nation, the evening will feature performances from Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Ronny Chieng, Pete Davidson, Nikki Glaser, Josh Johnson and Jon Stewart, with additional special guests expected to be announced.

“We look forward to once again celebrating this great city’s tenacity, resilience, and championship heart, and we don’t only mean our NY Knicks!” Stewart and Davidson shared in a joint statement.

The upcoming benefit marks the second installment of the event created by Stewart and Davidson. The inaugural “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” was held at Madison Square Garden in September 2021 and featured an enormous lineup that included Chappelle, Burr, Davidson, Stewart, Amy Schumer, John Mulaney, Jimmy Fallon, Wanda Sykes and many more. Proceeds from that event also supported 9/11 charities.

Dixon Talent, WME Comedy and Live Nation Comedy once again joined forces to bring the latest installment to Madison Square Garden.

Presales for “NYC Still Rising After 25 Years” begin Wednesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. ET and continue through Thursday, July 30 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. ET through Live Nation. The event is currently listed on Live Nation’s official tour calendar.

The show will also be a completely phone-free experience. Upon entering the venue, guests will be required to secure their phones, smart watches and related accessories inside individual Yondr pouches. Attendees will maintain possession of the pouches throughout the evening and may access their devices only within designated Phone Use Areas.

Devices must be secured again before guests return to the performance space. Anyone caught using a phone, smart watch or accessory during the show will be escorted from the venue.

“NYC Still Rising After 25 Years: A 9/11 Comedy Benefit” takes over Madison Square Garden on Thursday, September 10.