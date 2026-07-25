“The Transformers: The Movie” Returns to Theaters in 4K With an All-New Post-Credits Chapter!

Hasbro and Fathom Entertainment are bringing “The Transformers: The Movie” back to the big screen this fall for a special 40th anniversary theatrical event featuring a newly restored 4K presentation and an all-new post-credits chapter created exclusively for the release.

Tickets for “The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary” will go on sale Friday, August 7, 2026, through participating theater box offices and online ticketing platforms.

Screenings begin Thursday, September 17, in celebration of Transformers Day, with presentations planned throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Germany. Additional international markets will be announced at a later date.

Select theaters in the United States and United Kingdom will also offer premium large-format 4DX presentations.

Hasbro offered fans their first look at the new post-credits sequence during San Diego Comic-Con. The never-before-seen cinematic chapter expands the story beyond the original film’s ending and will only be available as part of the theatrical event.

The rerelease is part of Hasbro’s year-long “Apology Tour,” a tongue-in-cheek campaign acknowledging the emotional damage caused by the death of Optimus Prime in the 1986 animated classic.

Participating theaters in the United States will also offer exclusive collectible concessions, including specialty popcorn buckets, drinkware and additional merchandise while supplies last. Availability and purchase limits will vary by location.

Originally released in 1986, “The Transformers: The Movie” brought the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons to the big screen with a voice cast that included Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, Judd Nelson, Leonard Nimoy, Robert Stack, Eric Idle, Scatman Crothers and Orson Welles in his final film role.

The film became infamous for the death of Optimus Prime, a moment that stunned a generation of young Transformers fans. Over the past four decades, the movie has grown into one of the most beloved and influential animated cult classics of the 1980s.

Fans can also revisit the film’s legendary music through “The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition,” now available on major streaming platforms and vinyl. The release includes a new version of “Nothing’s Gonna Stand in Our Way” featuring Sebastian Bach.

Hasbro has also introduced a new collection of merchandise inspired by the movie, including a premium electronic Matrix of Leadership replica and Studio Series action figures based on characters from the film.

Tickets for “The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary” go on sale August 7, with screenings beginning September 17, 2026.