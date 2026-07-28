JOHN MULANEY Announces Nine-Show “Mulaney Takes Manhattan” New York City Run

Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney has announced “Mulaney Takes Manhattan,” a special nine-show New York City engagement taking place from January 7 through January 15, 2027.

Presented as part of his acclaimed “John Mulaney: Mister Whatever” world tour, the run will feature Mulaney performing at a different New York City venue each night, accompanied by a lineup of special guests.

The engagement begins Thursday, January 7, at the legendary Comedy Cellar before moving to several of the city’s most celebrated stages, including Blue Note, Joe’s Pub, Bowery Ballroom, the Music Box Theatre on Broadway, Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall. “Mulaney Takes Manhattan” will conclude Friday, January 15, with a finale at Madison Square Garden.

The announcement follows Mulaney’s sold-out hometown performance at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, where he became the first comedian to headline the famed ballpark. The historic show featured surprise appearances from David Letterman, Fred Armisen and Richard Kind and drew one of the largest audiences ever assembled for a stand-up comedy performance.

The nine-show New York City run continues the momentum of the “Mister Whatever” tour while giving audiences the opportunity to see Mulaney perform everywhere from intimate comedy clubs to some of the world’s most recognizable entertainment venues.

Presale information and details on securing access to the intimate performances are available through JohnMulaney.com.

“MULANEY TAKES MANHATTAN” 2027 TOUR DATES

Thursday, January 7 – New York, NY – Comedy Cellar*

Friday, January 8 – New York, NY – Blue Note*

Saturday, January 9 – New York, NY – Joe’s Pub*

Sunday, January 10 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom*

Monday, January 11 – New York, NY – Music Box Theatre on Broadway*

Tuesday, January 12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wednesday, January 13 – New York, NY – Carnegie Hall

Thursday, January 14 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Friday, January 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

*Non-Live Nation date

ABOUT JOHN MULANEY

John Mulaney is a four-time Emmy Award winner and an acclaimed writer, comedian and actor who has also received Critics’ Choice and Writers Guild of America awards.

Mulaney is currently performing around the world on his latest stand-up tour, “John Mulaney: Mister Whatever.”

In 2025, Mulaney hosted, wrote and executive produced the Netflix talk show “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney,” a continuation of his six-night live comedy series “Everybody’s in LA.” The shows featured monologues, celebrity guests, pre-taped sketches, musical performances and more.

In December 2024, Mulaney starred in the Broadway production “All In: Comedy About Love” alongside a cast that included Fred Armisen, Richard Kind and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Mulaney will next be seen in Amazon MGM Studios’ “Madden,” an upcoming biographical sports drama directed by David O. Russell.