BILLIE EILISH’s ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live)’ Heads To Paramount+ On August 6

Pop superstar Billie Eilish is bringing one of the biggest tours of her career straight to the small screen. Paramount+ has announced that “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live)” will make its exclusive streaming debut in the United States on Thursday, August 6.

Captured during Eilish’s sold-out “Hit Me Hard And Soft” world tour, the concert film puts viewers in the middle of the massive production while showcasing one of the most acclaimed artists of her generation at the height of her powers.

The film is directed by multiple Academy Award winners James Cameron and Billie Eilish, an unexpected creative pairing that helped turn the project into something far more ambitious than a traditional concert movie.

Originally released on May 8, “Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live)” earned strong reviews for both Eilish’s performance and Cameron’s approach to capturing the show. Variety praised it as “a concert film that doesn’t look and feel like other concert films,” while RogerEbert.com called it “One of the best concert films of recent vintage.” Empire described the project as “a concert movie made for everyone.”

The film features live performances spanning Eilish’s Grammy and Academy Award-winning career, including “bad guy,” “What Was I Made For?,” “Happier Than Ever,” “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and “when the party’s over.”

The Paramount+ premiere gives fans who weren’t lucky enough to score tickets to the hugely in-demand tour a front-row seat at home, while offering those who caught the show in person a chance to experience the massive production from an entirely new perspective.

Paramount Pictures presents a Lightstorm Earth, Darkroom and Interscope Films production, “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live).”

The film is produced by James Cameron, Billie Eilish, Maria Wilhelm, John Brooks, Geoff Burdick, Paul Clarke, Maggie Baird, Justin Lubliner, John Janick, Steve Berman, Chelsea Dodson, Jason Owen and Michelle An.

“Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live)” joins Paramount+’s growing lineup of music-driven films, documentaries and series, which includes “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,” “Stans,” “Uncharted,” “Let The Canary Sing,” “LOLLA: The Story of Lollapalooza,” “Better Man,” “George & Tammy” and 2024’s “Mean Girls.”

“Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live)” begins streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States on Thursday, August 6.