Comedian JEFF ARCURI Announces 45-City “Road Trip Tour” For 2027

Following the success of his Fresh Cut Tour, comedian Jeff Arcuri announces The Road Trip Tour, bringing his stand-up comedy to cities across North America in 2027.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 45-city tour kicks off on January 19 at The Magnolia in El Cajon, CA and makes stops across the U.S. and Canada, including San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and more before wrapping at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on June 5.

The announcement follows a period of rapid growth for Arcuri, who sold more than 250,000 tickets across 25 countries in 2024. After performing in 200-capacity comedy clubs in early 2023, he quickly scaled to headlining theaters nationwide, regularly selling out multiple shows each weekend. Most recently, Arcuri headlined two sold-out performances at the Beacon Theatre as part of the New York Comedy Festival and a four-show sold-out residency at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Currently in the midst of a nearly sold-out run of shows, Arcuri will soon bring his stand-up to audiences worldwide with the premiere of his special this summer.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting via presale beginning on June 24. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Tuesday, June 25 at 10am local time at Jeffarcuri.com.

THE ROAD TRIP TOUR 2027 DATES:

Tue, Jan 19 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

Wed, Jan 20 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

Fri, Jan 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri, Jan 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed, Jan 27 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Fri, Jan 29 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre*

Sat, Jan 30 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre*

Sat, Jan 31 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre*

Thu, Feb 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theatre*

Sat, Feb 6 – Las Vegas, NV – The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas*

Tue, Feb 23 – Cleveland, OH – Connor Palace at Playhouse Square*

Wed, Feb 24 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre*

Thu, Feb 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Fri, Feb 26 – Saginaw, MI – Temple Theatre*

Sat, Feb 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Wed, Mar 3 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre*

Thu, Mar 4 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre*

Fri, Mar 5 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre*

Sun, Mar 7 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theatre

Tue, Mar 9 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place*

Thu, Mar 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre*

Fri, Mar 12 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre*

Sat, Mar 13 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater*

Wed Mar 17 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*

Thu, Mar 18 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Fri, Mar 19 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre*

Sun Mar 21 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater*

Fri, Apr 9 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre*

Sat, Apr 10 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall*

Sun , Apr 11 – Tallahassee, FL – Ruby Diamond Concert Hall*

Wed, Apr 14 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Saenger Theatre*

Thu, Apr 15 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

Fri, Apr 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat, Apr 17 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Wed, Apr 21 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater*

Thu, Apr 22 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater*

Fri, Apr 23 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center*

Sat, Apr 24 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center*

Sun, Apr 25 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center*

Fri, May 14 – Portland, ME – State Theatre*

Sat, May 15 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium*

Thu, May 20 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Fri, May 21 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Fri, Jun 4 – Baltimore, MD – The Hippodrome Theatre

Sat, Jun 5 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

*Non Live Nation Date