REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup For June 26th Episode Unveiled

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, JUNE 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Vice President JD Vance, 50th vice president of the United States and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” and the new memoir “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.” This week’s panel discussion includes Senator Raphael Warnock, Democratic senator from Georgia, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, and author of the new book “The Crooked Places Made Straight: Reflections on the Moral Meaning of America”; and Larry Wilmore, comedian, writer, and guest star in the new HBO Original limited series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America,” debuting Friday, June 26.

Mediaite said “In the age of independent-minded content creators, Maher can be easily recognized as a pioneer – and one of the only independents who continues to thrive. His show also remains a coveted spot for any political commentator and heck, who else can say that he is regularly cited in a positive light by both Fox and MS NOW?”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.