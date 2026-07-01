Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” Returns To Theaters With 4K Restoration

Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment are bringing Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” back to theaters nationwide for a special 4K theatrical engagement.

Newly remastered in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound, the landmark film returns to the big screen September 10 through September 17, giving audiences the chance to experience the cultural phenomenon again, or for the very first time.

The re-release also serves as the first step toward Gibson’s highly anticipated “The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One,” which arrives exclusively in theaters May 6, 2027. Audiences attending the re-release will see an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the upcoming film, which continues the story with Christ’s victory over death after His greatest sacrifice.

Lionsgate has also created an all-new full-length theatrical trailer for “The Passion of the Christ” to celebrate the film’s return to theaters.

More than two decades after its original release, “The Passion of the Christ” remains one of the most significant faith-based films ever made. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Mel Gibson, the film stars Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth and chronicles the final hours of Jesus’ life, His trial, Crucifixion, and Resurrection.

Upon its release, the film became a worldwide cultural phenomenon, earned three Academy Award nominations, and became the highest-grossing domestic R-rated film of all time for 20 years.

For this special presentation, “The Passion of the Christ” has been remastered from the original camera negative in 4K resolution. The film features a new color pass supervised by original Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, along with a Dolby Atmos audio mix reviewed and approved by Gibson.

Lionsgate also announced that “The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One” will be executive produced by Cedar Hill and Mike Ilitch Jr. Productions. Both companies are investors in the film.

Kevin Grayson, president, Worldwide Distribution for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “The Passion of the Christ remains one of the most extraordinary theatrical experiences ever created. For millions of people, it was far more than a film—it became a powerful shared cultural and faith experience. Bringing it back to theatres in a stunning new restoration allows longtime audiences to experience it in an entirely new way while inviting a new generation to discover it in theatres for the very first time. This also marks the beginning of the journey toward The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One, one of the most ambitious and anticipated faith films ever brought to the screen. With breathtaking scale, remarkable visual ambition, and a theatrical experience designed for the biggest screen possible, we’re thrilled for audiences to experience these monumental films as intended at the theatre.”

“Few modern-day films have made as much of an impact on the cultural landscape as The Passion of the Christ. Twenty years ago, faith-based and more secular-leaning audiences alike embraced Mel Gibson’s film cinematic masterpiece and made it a true success, ushering in an era of opportunity for future religious-themed projects,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer for Fathom Entertainment. “Fathom Entertainment is very pleased to extend its longstanding successful working relationship with Lionsgate and bring The Passion of the Christ back to the big screen, newly remastered in 4K and with premium Dolby Atmos sound.”

Tickets for The Passion of the Christ will be available online on July 24, 2026 and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information and to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, please visit Fathom Entertainment.