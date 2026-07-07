‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ Returns To Theaters In 4K And RealD 3D For 35th Anniversary!

Hasta la vista, baby! James Cameron’s Oscar-winning sci-fi action classic “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” is heading back to the big screen for a special 35th anniversary theatrical event.

STUDIOCANAL, Fathom Entertainment and Rialto Pictures have announced that the groundbreaking 1991 blockbuster will return to cinemas in 4K, RealD 3D and premium formats, giving fans the chance to experience one of the most influential action films of all time the way it was meant to be seen.

To mark the milestone, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” will play in U.S. theaters from August 28 through September 2, 2026, timed around the film’s infamous Judgment Day date of August 29. International rollout dates will follow across late August and early September.

Originally released in 1991, “T2” became a landmark moment in action cinema, pushing visual effects, blockbuster storytelling and sequel expectations into the future. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong and Robert Patrick, the film earned four Academy Awards and remains one of James Cameron’s most beloved and influential works.

The anniversary presentation uses STUDIOCANAL’s acclaimed 2017 restoration and 3D conversion, bringing the film’s massive action, iconic performances and still-stunning effects back to theaters for a new generation of moviegoers, as well as longtime fans ready to relive the ride.

“T2 was made for theatres, and our lovingly-prepared 3D version, coming back to the big screen, is the absolute best way to see the film,” said James Cameron. “I believe it’s safe to do spoilers after 35 years, so SPOILER ALERT: the good guys win against the AI superintelligence! And maybe that’s a message of hope we all could use this summer.”

Anna Marsh, CEO of STUDIOCANAL and Chief Content Officer of CANAL+, added: “We are incredibly proud to mark the 35th anniversary of James Cameron’s masterpiece Terminator 2: Judgment Day in partnership with the passionate teams at Fathom Entertainment and Rialto Pictures in the US. This collaboration has been thrilling, and we cannot wait for audiences to mark Judgment Day in theatres all over the world this August. The continued restoration and discovery of classic and revolutionary cinema is the cornerstone of our strategy and it’s particularly gratifying to see the scale of this celebratory re-release come to fruition.”

Tickets for “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” 35th Anniversary screenings in the United States will be available online beginning July 17 and at participating theater box offices. Theater locations are subject to change. Fans can visit Fathom Entertainment for more information and to be notified when tickets go on sale.

Worldwide Release Dates

August 27, 2026: Germany, LATAM, Czech Republic

August 28, 2026: United States, Italy, Poland

August 29, 2026: Judgment Day

September 2, 2026: France

September 3, 2026: Australia, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary

September 4, 2026: United Kingdom

More than three decades later, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” still feels like the future of action cinema. This summer, it returns to remind audiences why the legend never went offline.