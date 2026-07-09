Marco Beltrami’s Iconic ‘Scream’ Score Returns To Haunt Vinyl For 30th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Thirty years after Scream rewrote the rules of the slasher film, Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings celebrate Marco Beltrami’s landmark score with a new anniversary reissue. Arriving August 28th, the original 14-track album returns to vinyl in a collectible “blood-soaked” sleeve featuring an iconic image of Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker in the film’s unforgettable opening scene.

In addition to the wide “Woodsboro Bloodbath” red vinyl, fans can find the 1-LP set in a variety of limited-edition exclusive pressings, including a “Knife’s Edge” silver vinyl with poster (Target), “Surprise, Sidney” metallic blend vinyl (Barnes & Noble), “Don’t Hang Up” clear vinyl (Books-A-Million), “I’ll Be Right Back” blue vinyl (Urban Outfitters), “Final Girl” splatter vinyl (Hot Topic), “Wrong Answer” Blood Red Splatter vinyl (Varèse Sarabande/Craft Recordings), and “Final Phone Call” blue vinyl at select indie retailers.

An Extended Cut Edition of the Scream (Original Motion Picture Score), featuring all 40 of the film’s cues from the 2022 Scream boxset, will also be available on CD. All formats are available to pre-order or pre-save today.

The iconic film centers on Sidney Prescott (Campbell), a high school student in the fictional town of Woodsboro, CA, who is reeling from the murder of her mother one year earlier. When a masked serial killer known as “Ghostface” begins targeting Sidney and her friends, the stakes become terrifyingly personal. At the emotional core of the film is an engrossing score by Marco Beltrami, then a young, up-and-coming composer—one who, ironically, had never scored or even seen a horror film.

Yet just three years after he completed the University of Southern California’s rigorous scoring program, Beltrami submitted 13 minutes of music for Scream’s opening sequence and his future was forever changed. “We knew in half a minute that we had found our composer,” Craven told Variety in 2012. “The music was haunting, beautiful and totally original. Marco turned out to be shy and soft-spoken, but a fountain of ideas and innovation. I never looked back.”

Working within a limited budget, Beltrami was strategic with his arrangements, recording smaller combinations of musicians in lieu of a full orchestra. That ingenuity paid off. The result is a dynamic, suspenseful score that keeps audiences on their toes from start to finish.

Among the highlights is “The Cue from Hell,” which accompanies the film’s opening scene, in which Casey (Barrymore) receives a chilling call from a stranger. As she and her boyfriend quickly become two of Ghostface’s earliest victims, the music tracks Casey’s emotions in real time—her unease transforming into sheer terror. Equally haunting, “Sidney’s Lament” captures the grief Sidney (Campbell) carries following her mother’s death. The cue weaves reverb-soaked soprano vocals with atonal strings to conjure not just melancholia, but dread. That same sense of impending doom can be felt in the techno-flavored “Trouble in Woodsboro,” which layers adrenaline-pumping beats, industrial effects, manipulated vocals, and unnerving synths, as the picturesque town grapples with a serial killer in its midst.

Sophisticated yet visceral, timeless yet contemporary, the Scream score set the tone for a new generation of horror films, as well as for Beltrami’s own career. He went on to score the next three films in the franchise and became one of Craven’s most trusted collaborators. Today, he remains one of the premier composers in horror, while his diverse resumé includes ACADEMY AWARD®–nominated scores for The Hurt Locker and 3:10 to Yuma, the Emmy®-winning score for Free Solo, and the Golden Globe®–nominated score for A Quiet Place.

Click here to pre-order or pre-save Scream (Original Motion Picture Score).

Scream (Original Motion Picture Score) (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

CD Tracklist

1. Dimension Logo (0:19)

2. The Cue from Hell (10:33)

3. Trouble in Woodsboro (1:52)

4. Sid’s House (1:12)

5. Red Herring (2:13)

6. Killer Calls Sydney (2:52)

7. Chasing Sidney (1:29)

8. Cell Phone (1:00)

9. Backdoor Gale (0:49)

10. Schoolyard 2 (1:17)

11. Sid’s Doubt (1:23)

12. Bathroom (2:58)

13. Mr. Himbry Gets It (2:11)

14. Sherriff and Dewey (1:21)

15. Tatum’s Torture (2:46)

16. Sidney Wants It (3:09)

17. Dewey and Gale (1:57)

18. Off to See Himbry (0:41)

19. Killer Stabs Billy (2:50)

20. Randy Almost Gets It (2:33)

21. Gale Crashes the Van (1:33)

22. They’re Crazy (9:42)

23. Sid Stabs Billy (4:24)

24. Billy’s Back (0:52)

25. End Credits (1:40)

26. Sid’s Window (0:26)

27. Gut Someone (0:13)

28. Sid Looks (0:16)

29. Billy Looks (0:24)

30. Billy to Cell (0:34)

31. Killer Calls Again (0:35)

32. Bang Into Billy (0:12)

33. Girl Talk (0:54)

34. Video Store (0:45)

35. Why She’s Here (0:16)

36. Billy Sting (0:13)

37. Prescott’s Car (0:29)

38. Hairbrush (0:38)

39. The Cue from Hell (Orchestra Only) (6:28)

40. I Don’t Care (Vocals Performed by Dillon Dixon) (3:01)

Scream – Original Motion Picture Score

Vinyl Tracklist

Side A:

1. Dimension Logo (0:19)

2. The Cue from Hell (10:33)

3. Trouble in Woodsboro (1:52)

4. Red Herring (2:13)

5. Chasing Sidney (1:29)

6. Backdoor Gale (0:49)

7. Schoolyard 2 (1:17)

8. Bathroom (2:58)

Side B:

1. Sherriff and Dewey (1:21)

2. Tatum’s Torture (2:46)

3. Sidney Wants It (3:09)

4. Killer Stabs Billy (2:50)

5. They’re Crazy (9:42)

6. End Credits (1:40)