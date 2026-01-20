NETFLIX IS A JOKE FEST Returns Bigger Than Ever With 350+ Events and Comedy’s Biggest Stars!

Netflix Is a Joke Fest is back – bolder, funnier and more star-studded than ever! The ultimate celebration of humor, Netflix’s global comedy brand returns for its third iteration to transform Los Angeles into the epicenter of laughter. This week-long extravaganza, produced by Netflix in partnership with Live Nation, brings together comedy’s biggest names and rising stars for unforgettable experiences across LA’s most iconic venues.

This year, the world’s biggest comedy giants will join forces to entertain fans. With over 350 live events, the festival features stand-up, variety shows, top comedy podcasts, tapings, exclusive events and screenings, and talent from some of your favorite Netflix series and films, embodying the diverse comedy landscape Netflix is known for. The first wave of announcements can be found below.

Los Angeles will see over 35 venues for the festival’s most impressive lineup yet from the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre and the Intuit Dome, to iconic comedy hubs like The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, and Hollywood IMPROV. From seasoned legends to emerging voices, Netflix Is a Joke Fest ensures that every comedy fan finds their perfect laugh, bringing the magic of Netflix’s comedy universe to life.

“What makes this fest so special is the sense of community—it’s a rare moment where the comedy industry and the fans come together in one place. We’re not just putting on shows; we’re creating one-of-a-kind experiences that celebrate the range, depth, and sheer brilliance of the comedy world right now,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix VP of Comedy Series.

“In just 4 years, Netflix Is a Joke Fest has grown into the world’s biggest celebration of comedy. This year, we’re bringing together legends, trailblazers, and the next generation of voices for an entire week of unforgettable moments across Los Angeles. From iconic stand-up shows and live podcast tapings to musical mashups and surprise events, the scope of this festival truly reflects the variety and excitement of comedy today. We’re thrilled to welcome fans from all over to experience the magic, energy, and laughter that only Netflix can deliver.” said Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats.

Below are some of the festival’s biggest highlights. Tickets for events across the festival will go on sale beginning at 10am PT on January 23rd at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

*Talent and schedule subject to change*

2026 LINEUP INCLUDES – Some of the incredible talent joining this year’s festival include:

Malin Akerman, Mo Amer, Eric André, Jeff Arcuri, Fred Armisen, Maria Bamford, Ralph Barbosa, Nate Bargatze, Hannah Berner, Mike Birbiglia, Rachel Bloom, Joel Kim Booster, Bill Burr, Michelle Buteau, Nicole Byer, Nick Cannon, Jerrod Carmichael, Steve Carell, Dana Carvey, Ronny Chieng, Margaret Cho, Deon Cole, Larry David, Pete Davidson, Paige DeSorbo, Tim Dillon, Earthquake, Alex Edelman, Danny Elfman, Franco Escamilla, Feid, Fortune Feimster, Flight of the Concords, Ben Folds, Jim Gaffigan, Zarna Garg, Mo Gilligan, Shane Gillis, Nikki Glaser, Ilana Glazer, Brett Goldstein, Stavros Halkias, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Patti Harrison, Marcello Hernández, Jeff Hiller, Tony Hinchcliffe, Robby Hoffman, Kate Hudson, Nate Jackson, Jameela Jamil, Sam Jay, Jim Jefferies, Ken Jeong, Anthony Jeselnik, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Bert Kreischer, Nick Kroll, Bobby Lee, David Letterman, Lizzo, Luenell, Natasha Lyonne, Mae Martin, Heather McMahan, Hasan Minhaj, Diane Morgan, Leanne Morgan, Sam Morril, John Mulaney, Mark Normand, Tig Notaro, Ego Nwodim, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk, Atsuko Okatsuka, Patton Oswalt, Tom Papa, Ms. Pat, Trisha Paytas, Edi Patterson, Matt Rife, Seth Rogen, Jelly Roll, Adam Sandler, Andrew Santino, Kristen Schaal, Andrew Schulz, Iliza Shlesinger, Tom Segura, Jerry Seinfeld, Shaq, Brittany Snow, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Bill Simmons, Will Smith from the Dodgers, David Spade, Sommore, Brenda Song, Meg Stalter, Jon Stewart, Wanda Sykes, Bob The Drag Queen, Taylor Tomlinson, Kill Tony, Julio Torres, Trixie & Katya, Mike Tyson, Jonathan Van Ness, Nick Viall, Theo Von, Dwyane Wade, Sheng Wang, Katt Williams, Justin Willman, Ali Wong, Jimmy O. Yang, Ramy Youssef,Noah Wyle.

…and more to be announced!

FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVE EVENTS – This year’s unmissable lineup includes:

Night of Too Many Stars – The biggest comedy stars in the world gather for a night of stand up, variety and music, hosted by Jon Stewart. Talent includes Bill Burr, Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, Leanne Morgan, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Matt Rife, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, Ali Wong, Noah Wyle and many more. This special evening of laughter is presented by event founders Robert & Michelle Smigel with Jill Leiderman, to benefit NEXT for Autism, a national organization providing programs and support for people living with autism.

Funny AF with Kevin Hart (Previously announced as Kevin Hart Comedy Competition) The search for the world's next funniest comedian will begin streaming on Netflix starting April 20, with taped episodes leading up to the LIVE semi-finals and finale in the festival May 4th & 5th.

(Previously announced as Kevin Hart Comedy Competition) The search for the world’s next funniest comedian will begin streaming on Netflix starting April 20, with taped episodes leading up to the LIVE semi-finals and finale in the festival May 4th & 5th. Nate Bargatze – The top-selling comedian in the world returns to the festival for two nights, this time at the Intuit Dome, to film his next Netflix comedy special that will air later this year.

– The top-selling comedian in the world returns to the festival for two nights, this time at the Intuit Dome, to film his next Netflix comedy special that will air later this year. Shane Gillis & Friends – Comedy superstar Shane Gillis headlines the Hollywood Bowl for a blockbuster night of comedy.

– Comedy superstar Shane Gillis headlines the Hollywood Bowl for a blockbuster night of comedy. John Mulaney: Mister Whatever – Returns to the fest for his third time and for his third Hollywood Bowl Show.

Returns to the fest for his third time and for his third Hollywood Bowl Show. Feid & Marcello Hernández – Largest Spanish language comedy show at the Hollywood Bowl of all time, with one of the biggest names in Latin music, Feid, and stand-up breakout star, Marcello Hernández.

– Largest Spanish language comedy show at the Hollywood Bowl of all time, with one of the biggest names in Latin music, Feid, and stand-up breakout star, Marcello Hernández. Seth Goes Greek – Massive night of music and comedy hosted by Seth Rogen featuring Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Stavros Halkias, Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman, Taylor Tomlinson, with huge surprise guests and musical acts, supporting Hilarity for Charity.

– Massive night of music and comedy hosted by Seth Rogen featuring Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Stavros Halkias, Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman, Taylor Tomlinson, with huge surprise guests and musical acts, supporting Hilarity for Charity. Seinfeld at The Greek – Headlined by the comedy superstar, with musical guest Leonid & Friends and special guest, Leanne Morgan.

– Headlined by the comedy superstar, with musical guest Leonid & Friends and special guest, Leanne Morgan. Beautifully Broken Comedy Night: Hosted By Jelly Roll headlined by Andrew Schultz and surprise guests.

headlined by Andrew Schultz and surprise guests. Lizzo hosts an unforgettable night of comedy and music from Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Luenell, Dulcé Sloan, Meg Stalter and more.

hosts an unforgettable night of comedy and music from Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Luenell, Dulcé Sloan, Meg Stalter and more. A Tribute to Pee-wee Herman – Celebrating 40 years of Pee-wee’s Playhouse in partnership with Herman World. A once-in-a-lifetime variety show with music and comedy performances from The B-52s, Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale of DEVO, Danny Elfman, Fred Armisen, Sheng Wang, Bob The Drag Queen, Patti Harrison, Julio Torres, Michael Carbonaro and Puddles Pity Party. With special celebrity guest appearances from David Arquette, Cheri Oteri, Natasha Lyonne, and original Playhouse puppets, memorabilia, rare footage and more. Hosted by Patton Oswalt.

– Celebrating 40 years of Pee-wee’s Playhouse in partnership with Herman World. A once-in-a-lifetime variety show with music and comedy performances from The B-52s, Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale of DEVO, Danny Elfman, Fred Armisen, Sheng Wang, Bob The Drag Queen, Patti Harrison, Julio Torres, Michael Carbonaro and Puddles Pity Party. With special celebrity guest appearances from David Arquette, Cheri Oteri, Natasha Lyonne, and original Playhouse puppets, memorabilia, rare footage and more. Hosted by Patton Oswalt. Flight of the Conchords – Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie are back for the first time in LA since 2016 and first live show in 10 years.

– Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie are back for the first time in LA since 2016 and first live show in 10 years. Katt Williams – After his explosive live performance at the 2024 festival, the comedian is back and this time at the Intuit Dome.

– After his explosive live performance at the 2024 festival, the comedian is back and this time at the Intuit Dome. Dodgers Comedy Night – The back-to-back World Series champions are back at the festival. Join your favorite Dodgers players for a grand slam night of live comedy and surprises presented by Will Smith, All-Star catcher of the LA Dodgers.Hosted by Ken Jeong.

– The back-to-back World Series champions are back at the festival. Join your favorite Dodgers players for a grand slam night of live comedy and surprises presented by Will Smith, All-Star catcher of the LA Dodgers.Hosted by Ken Jeong. Marty, Life is Short – Red Carpet Premiere event at the Egyptian Theatre. A film by Lawrence Kasdan, an Imagine Documentaries Production, from EPs Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The YT definitive documentary on beloved comedian Martin Short, using beautiful, intimate, never-before-seen archive footage.”

– Red Carpet Premiere event at the Egyptian Theatre. A film by Lawrence Kasdan, an Imagine Documentaries Production, from EPs Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The YT definitive documentary on beloved comedian Martin Short, using beautiful, intimate, never-before-seen archive footage.” Comedy for the Community: Supporting Altadena Eaton Fire Relief Hosted by Deon Cole – The biggest stars of the festival are set to descend upon Altadena for a week of surprise lineups at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 719. Hosted by Deon Cole, join nightly for a week of humor designed to spark recovery, deliver essential laughter and help folks learn how they can get involved with local organizations.

– The biggest stars of the festival are set to descend upon Altadena for a week of surprise lineups at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 719. Hosted by Deon Cole, join nightly for a week of humor designed to spark recovery, deliver essential laughter and help folks learn how they can get involved with local organizations. Best in Show at The Dolby – Check out individual shows from some of the top touring acts in comedy at one of LA’s most iconic venues. Including Michelle Buteau, Jim Gaffigan, Hasan Minhaj + Ronny Chieng, and Wanda Sykes.

– Check out individual shows from some of the top touring acts in comedy at one of LA’s most iconic venues. Including Michelle Buteau, Jim Gaffigan, Hasan Minhaj + Ronny Chieng, and Wanda Sykes. The Not Inappropriate Show with Bob Odenkirk – the popular family-friendly show, featuring skits and bits suitable for a young audience

with Bob Odenkirk – the popular family-friendly show, featuring skits and bits suitable for a young audience 2 Bears 5 K hosted by Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, who will be joined by Jelly Roll to bring fans and celebs together for a fun, untimed run at the iconic Rose Bowl. No pressure—just beer, laughs, and fitness.

hosted by Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, who will be joined by Jelly Roll to bring fans and celebs together for a fun, untimed run at the iconic Rose Bowl. No pressure—just beer, laughs, and fitness. Stamptown is a raunchy and chaotic, full-on fever dream featuring the most eclectic performances from around the world. Hosted by the bad boy of clown Zach Zucker, this wildly entertaining comedy spectacle is being taped across two nights for a Netflix special to premiere later this year.

is a raunchy and chaotic, full-on fever dream featuring the most eclectic performances from around the world. Hosted by the bad boy of clown Zach Zucker, this wildly entertaining comedy spectacle is being taped across two nights for a Netflix special to premiere later this year. Special Screenings including Princess Bride with an appearance by Cary Elwes and Naked Gun followed by a Q&A with director David Zucker.

including Princess Bride with an appearance by Cary Elwes and Naked Gun followed by a Q&A with director David Zucker. Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out catch this legendary show in an intimate setting

catch this legendary show in an intimate setting Beacher’s Madhouse – a provocative, high-octane live variety theatrical experience blending circus, cabaret, comedy, and nightlife into an immersive, celebrity-fueled spectacle where anything can happen.

…And many more!

FEATURED PODCASTS, CONVERSATIONS & REUNIONS – Netflix is bringing the world of podcasts live to the stage. Across Los Angeles, you’ll be able to experience some of today’s biggest comedy voices, cult?favorite pods, and iconic reunions live. From podcasts that already have massive fanbases to brand?new Netflix originals, these shows represent the talent, tone, and point?of?view shaping Netflix’s next chapter in entertainment, including:

This Better Be Funny With David Letterman – David Letterman returns for his third Netflix Is A Joke Fest at The Montalbán where he interviews comedy legends Martin Short and John Mulaney over two nights.

– David Letterman returns for his third Netflix Is A Joke Fest at The Montalbán where he interviews comedy legends Martin Short and John Mulaney over two nights. Rushmore Podcast Live – In this special episode of Ariel Emanuel and Ben Persky’s “Rushmore” series, where titans across sports, entertainment and technology debate the greatest of all time across categories, Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld make the case for which episodes of Seinfeld deserve a spot on Mount Rushmore.

– In this special episode of Ariel Emanuel and Ben Persky’s “Rushmore” series, where titans across sports, entertainment and technology debate the greatest of all time across categories, Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld make the case for which episodes of Seinfeld deserve a spot on Mount Rushmore. Giggly Squad hosted by Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo, with the cast & creators of Running Point – Kate Hudson, Brenda Song and Mindy Kaling

hosted by Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo, with the cast & creators of Running Point – Kate Hudson, Brenda Song and Mindy Kaling Bill Simmons with the creators of Tires – Shane Gillis, John McKeever, Steve Gerben

with the creators of Tires – Shane Gillis, John McKeever, Steve Gerben Kill Tony

Handsome Podcast with the cast of The Hunting Wives, Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman

with the cast of The Hunting Wives, Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman This Past Weekend with Theo Von

The Pete Davidson Show – A Netflix Original Podcast

A Netflix Original Podcast Bad Friends with Bobby Lee & Andrew Santino

with Bobby Lee & Andrew Santino Barstool Podcast Night featuring Pardon My Take, Spittin’ Chiclets, and Ryen Russillo

featuring Pardon My Take, Spittin’ Chiclets, and Ryen Russillo Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

Comedy on the Fly with DWade and Chris Spencer

Basement Yard

Smosh Reads Reddit Stories

The Viall Files with the couples of Temptation Island

with the couples of Temptation Island The Tim Dillon Show with the cast of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC

with the cast of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya with Surprise Special Guest

with Surprise Special Guest Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: 10 (ish) Year Reunion

Cunk In Conversation – an evening with Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker

– an evening with Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker A Visit From Portlandia with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Drawing from their friendship, their work together on Portlandia, and their individual pursuits, A Visit from Portlandia is an evening of storytelling, jokes, conversation, and more.