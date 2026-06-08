DAVE CHAPPELLE Returns To The Cornfields Of Yellow Springs For Summer Camp 2026

Award-winning American comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer of television and film Dave Chappelle will return to the cornfields of Yellow Springs, Ohio, this summer for Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp—a new run of shows at the Wirrig Pavilion. The newly announced dates are July 1, 2, and 3; August 20, 21, and 22; and August 27, 28, and 29. Tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, June 10 at 12 p.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

The comedy shows in the cornfield, dubbed Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp and featuring Dave Chappelle and friends, have become a highly anticipated summer tradition. What began as a pandemic-era response to support the local community has evolved into a unique and intimate experience that brings top-tier comedy to the heart of Ohio. The 2026 edition of Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp celebrates the 6th anniversary of these cornfield shows, marking Chappelle’s continued commitment to his hometown roots and the special atmosphere these outdoor performances have come to represent.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before guests return to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smartwatch, or accessory) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law, at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.

ABOUT DAVE CHAPPELLE

Dave Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is the 2019 recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and the 2025 NAACP President’s Award. Chappelle’s work in television and film includes his groundbreaking sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show,” which became the best-selling TV-on-DVD release of its era, multiple Netflix comedy specials, and memorable guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” He has earned five Emmy Awards, including three for his Netflix specials and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live,” where his 17-minute monologue in 2025 stands as the longest in the show’s 50-year history. Chappelle has won six Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album, including his most recent for “The Dreamer” (2025).