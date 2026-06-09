Comedian ARJ BARKER Sets July Release For New Comedy Album ‘The Mind Field’

Blonde Medicine has officially announced the upcoming release of Arj Barker’s comedy album The Mind Field. The album will be available for pre-order on June 15 and will be available everywhere comedy is streamed or sold starting on July 17. Pre-Orders for ‘The Mind Field’ begin on June 15th.

Barker started his comedy career in the 90s as a dare but quickly dropped out of college to focus on the craft. Through the years he developed his distinct performance style, characterized by heavy sarcasm, absurd logic, and a stage persona that blends unwavering confidence with hilarious ignorance. After 35 years of late-night stand-up sets, acting and writing for the stage and on TV, and headlining shows of all sizes, he remains a beloved, globe-trotting powerhouse in the contemporary comedy landscape.

On The Mind Field, Arj Barker encourages the audience to reflect on questions insufficiently explored by science: What is consciousness? Is it stored in the brain or is there a bigger reality somewhere beyond our minds? “Having lost my best friend quite suddenly a few years ago, these questions took on more urgency, and this stand up that formed around that.” says Arj.

On the album he also explores equally important topics like meditation, masturbation, and travelling over an hour to eat mediocre pizza. Barker wraps up the album with a song about drinking too much coffee in Australia, which he brings to life with a harmonica, inspiring the audience to sing along.

The Mind Field will be available for pre-order through Blonde Medicine starting June 15, and will be available everywhere comedy albums are streamed or downloaded starting July 17. Four variants of limited edition vinyl releases will also be available for fans.

ARJ BARKER, THE MIND FIELD TRACK LISTING:

1. The Prophecy

2. Meaning Is In the Ear

3. New Zealand Travel Tips

4. Sweet Home California

5. To Health With It

6. Night Boner

7. The Mind Field

8. Death

9. My Will Be Done

10. The Big Question Remains

11. Tough Love Dog Dad Style

12. 444

13. Jit Faced in Melbourne

14. Coffee Breath Blues

15. Battle in the Front Row

About Arj Barker

Acclaimed stand-up comedian and actor Arj Barker’s early career took shape in San Francisco during the early 90s, where he hosted a regular open-mic night at Café Nuvo. His breakthrough arrived in 1997 when he won the prestigious Perrier Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He became a frequent fixture on late-night TV, making multiple stand-up appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show, and The Late Show with David Letterman. He has hosted many Comedy Central Presents specials, co-written and starred in the Off-Broadway parody show The Marijuana-Logues in 2004 and joined the cast of the hit HBO sitcom Flight of the Conchords in 2007.

For decades Barker has been a headline regular and record-breaking ticket seller at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Adelaide Fringe. Now living in Australia, Barker has achieved monumental status as an adopted superstar there. His widespread appeal across Oceania has been bolstered by regular appearances on major Australian television programs such as Thank God You’re Here, Rove, and Spicks and Specks. He has released several top-selling comedy albums and live specials, including the ARIA award winning DVD Organic and co-wrote and starred in The Nut Farm in 2024.

Arj Barker online:

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