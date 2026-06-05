PHOEBE BRIDGERS Announces Dates For “The Lost Tour”

Following a sold-out acoustic show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last night, Phoebe Bridgers has revealed details of The Lost Tour for 2026. This upcoming full band tour marks the first Phoebe Bridgers shows since The Reunion Tour wrapped in early 2023. The Lost Tour’s stunning photography was created in collaboration with acclaimed fine art photographer Gregory Crewdson.

This long-awaited arena tour kicks off in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 15th and continues around the country – and into Canada for dates in Toronto (October 10th) and Vancouver (October 24th) – before two hometown shows at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. The Lost Tour then heads to the UK, Ireland and Europe in November. Support comes from Alex G in North America and from Isaac Wood in the UK/EU.

Presale registration for all dates are open now until Thursday, June 11th at 10pm at PhoebeBridgers.com. Only one registration is allowed per person.

The Official Artist Presale will be split into two separate days (June 9th and 10th) in an effort to mitigate queue traffic. Fans’ assigned presale day will be determined by random selection. Fans must register before June 7, 2026 at 11:59 PM CST to be considered for the random selection on Day 1 of the Official Artist Presale. Only one registration is allowed per person.

Fans who register after June 7, 2026 at 11:59 PM CST will receive a unique code that unlocks the ability to purchase tickets on Day 2.

All registered fans will be notified of the random selection results via email and text message by June 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM CST. The Official Artist Presales happening on June 9th and June 10th will begin at 10am local time, with both ending Thursday, June 11th at 10pm local time. The general on-sale takes place Friday, June 12th at 10am local time.

$1 from every ticket sold on the North American leg of The Lost Tour will be donated to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN’s mission is to stop sexual violence by supporting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable, and creating safer communities. To make a donation, please visit RAINN.org’s donation pagehere. No portion of the ticket purchase is tax deductible.

Upon arrival at all venues, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that guests will maintain possession of at all times. Pouches will be unlocked at the end of the event. Anyone seen using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue. Guests are encouraged to bring a credit card for purchases inside the venue. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Phoebe Bridgers On Tour:

September:

09.15.26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

09.17.26 — St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena*

09.19.26 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*

09.22.26 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*

09.25.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

09.26.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

09.28.26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena*

09.29.26 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

October:

10.01.26 — Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena*

10.03.26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

10.06.26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

10.09.26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

10.10.26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

10.13.26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

10.16.26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

10.17.26 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

10.19.26 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

10.21.26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center*

10.23.26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

10.24.26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

10.27.26 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*

10.30.26 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome*

10.31.26 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome*

(* with Alex G)

November:

11.23.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena #

11.26.26 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live #

11.27.26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro #

11.28.26 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE #

December:

12.1.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

12.4.26 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena #

12.5.26 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National #

12.7.26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

12.8.26 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle #

12.9.26 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom #

12.11.26 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

12.12.26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

(# with Isaac Wood)

Keep up with Phoebe Bridgers: Web / Instagram