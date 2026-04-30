Quiver Distribution Acquires Worldwide Rights to Road-Trip Horror Thriller “KillTrip”

Quiver Distribution has acquired worldwide rights for American filmmaker Kristian McKay’s stylish horror thriller KillTrip, slated for a July 17th digital release in the US.

Filmed on location in Bastrop, Texas, based on McKay’s script, KillTrip stars Samaire Armstrong (Terror On The Prairie), Corin Nemec (Place Of Bones), Stelio Savante (Sarah’s Oil), Todd Jenkins (The Channel), Brittany McVicker (Terri Joe: Missionary in Miami), and exciting newcomers Tate Christensen, Diletta Guglielmi, Violeta Ortega, Maya Hendricks, Chase Breithoff, Katherine Franco, Brian Latimer, and iconic musician John Ford Coley.

The synopsis reads: On their way to a Texas music festival, a group of friends break down in the middle of nowhere. Stranded, they accept a ride from a soft-spoken van driver and end up in a dusty, trippy town that time forgot. But when night falls at the motel and friends begin to disappear, the line between hospitality and horror vanishes—and it becomes chillingly clear: not everyone is making it to Austin.

Director Producer Kristian McKay says “KILLTRIP came from a fascination with the spaces in between—those moments where you have a plan, but something has already shifted. I wanted the film to feel like a slow descent—beautiful, hypnotic, with classical terrors. It’s less about what you see, and more about what you start to feel. Quiver Distribution recognized and understood the vision behind KillTrip, and I’m excited to partner with them to share the film with audiences.”

Produced by Daunesh Alcott and Kristian McKay for Obscura Films, KillTrip is McKay’s first American feature. He has garnered awards that include “The Golden Palm Award” at the Mexico International Film Festival in 2018, the “Audience Award” at NewFilmmakers LA 2018, and Official Selection at Guayaquil International Film Festival for his debut feature film, Ventaja. Ventaja, a thriller filmed in South America, enjoyed a successful eight-week theatrical run with Cinemark Cinemas in 2019 and was nominated as Ecuador’s Oscar submission for the Best Foreign Film category.

The deal was brokered by consulting producer Savante on behalf of the film, and by Larry Greenberg on behalf of Quiver. McKay’s next film Do Not Open starts filming this summer in Texas.