“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC’s Cult Classic “UHF” Returns To The Big Screen With Live Orchestra And Q&A Event

It’s been 37 years in the making! “Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his cult comedy classic “UHF” back to the big screen for one night only at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

For the first time ever, the film’s original score will be performed live on stage by a full orchestra, conducted by composer John Du Prez, accompanying the movie in real time. Following the screening, fans will also be treated to a Q&A with “Weird Al” and special surprise guests.

“I am thrilled that the UHF score will fly once more this October,” says Du Prez. “Everything we imagined in the studio all those years ago will finally take on a new life performed in real time by a full symphony orchestra and Al’s wonderful band.”

“I’m so excited to join the great John Du Prez on stage at the Greek to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the 10th anniversary of the release of UHF,” says Yankovic. “This will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Originally released by Orion Pictures on July 21, 1989, “UHF” stars Yankovic as George Newman, a wildly imaginative daydreamer who can’t seem to hold down a job. When his Uncle Harvey wins a failing local UHF television station in a poker game, George is handed the keys and somehow turns the struggling station into the most bizarre, unpredictable, and hilarious channel on the air.

Over the years, “UHF” has grown from an underdog box office oddity into a full-blown cult favorite, packed with quotable moments, absurd sketches, and a stacked comedy cast. Alongside Yankovic, the film features Kevin McCarthy, Michael Richards as janitor Stanley Spadowski, Fran Drescher, David Bowe, Gedde Watanabe, Billy Barty, Anthony Geary, Trinidad Silva, Stanley Brock, John Paragon, Vance Colvig, Sue Ane Langdon, David Proval, Emo Philips, and Victoria Jackson.

The movie was co-written by Al Yankovic and Jay Levey, directed by Levey, and produced by Gene Kirkwood, John Hyde, and Gray Frederickson.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 AM PDT via Ticketmaster.com. Additional show info is available at weirdal.com.

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