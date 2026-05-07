‘SLEEPING DOG’ Trailer Dives Into Jeremy Corbell’s Fight For UAP Disclosure

The newly released trailer for “SLEEPING DOG” offers a gripping first look at an explosive new documentary centered on investigative journalist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell and his controversial rise within the world of UAP disclosure.

Directed by Michael Lazovsky, the film has already been described as the real-life “Disclosure Day,” chronicling Corbell’s unlikely evolution from mixed martial artist to one of the most recognizable figures in the ongoing push for transparency surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena.

Hitting select theaters on May 8, 2026, before arriving on digital platforms May 12, “SLEEPING DOG” explores Corbell’s years-long partnership with legendary investigative reporter George Knapp and their efforts to bring military-filmed UAP footage and whistleblower testimony into the public spotlight.

The documentary promises unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage from Corbell’s earliest investigations, following his relentless pursuit of answers while connecting with some of the most talked-about names in the disclosure movement.

Featured throughout the film are astronaut Edgar Mitchell, John Lear, Bob Lazar, David Grusch, David Fravor, John B. Alexander and many others tied to the growing movement surrounding UAP transparency.

Produced by Jeremy Corbell, Jim Martin and Michael Lazovsky, “SLEEPING DOG” looks poised to deliver an intimate and high-stakes exploration of one of the most polarizing subjects of the modern era.

Check out the new trailer for “SLEEPING DOG” below.