RED BULL SOAPBOX RACE Returns To Los Angeles On May 16th!

Red Bull’s world-famous Soapbox Race is officially returning to Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16, 2026, bringing a high-energy, Hollywood-inspired spectacle to the streets of Downtown LA. After an eight-year hiatus, the event will transform Gloria Molina Grand Park into a cinematic racecourse, where 30 teams, selected from more than 400 applicants, will compete in gravity-powered, homemade crafts for ultimate bragging rights.

Known globally for its wild creativity and competitive spirit, Red Bull Soapbox Race challenges teams to design and build imaginative, non-motorized carts that race downhill through a series of obstacles. This year’s Los Angeles edition will feature a distinctly local twist, with a course inspired by the entertainment capital of the world. Racers will navigate through elements like a paparazzi-lined red carpet, a popcorn pit straight out of a movie premiere, and other cinematic surprises that celebrate LA’s film culture.

The 30 selected teams represent a diverse mix of creators, engineers, artists, and thrill-seekers from across Southern California. Each will be judged on creativity, speed, and showmanship as they take on a course filled with tight turns, obstacles, and high-stakes moments.

Adding to the excitement, Los Angeles Dodgers star Kiké Hernández will serve as Grand Marshall and racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. as honorary Event Host. Both will participate in race day activities alongside additional special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

The last Red Bull Soapbox Race in Los Angeles took place in 2017 at Elysian Park. This year’s return promises to deliver an even bigger and more immersive experience, blending LA’s vibrant culture with Red Bull’s signature energy. The event is free and open to the public, with thousands of spectators expected to attend. Race-day festivities will also feature live entertainment, food trucks, and interactive fan experiences.

For all Red Bull Soapbox Race Los Angeles news and info, visit RedBull.com/SoapboxRaceLA.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Time:

11:00 a.m. PT – Gates Open

12:00 p.m. PT – Competition Begins

Location: 200 N Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012 (Downtown LA)

Admission: Free and open to the public

Host & Commentator:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. as Honorary Host

Forrest Jones as Sideline Commentator

Judges Include:

Ryan Sheckler (Pro skateboarder and Red Bull Athlete)

Maddie Mastro (Olympic snowboarder and Red Bull Athlete)

Michelle Khare (Digital personality)

Cuco (singer/songwriter)

Leo Gonzalez (comedian and social creator)