THE YOGURT SHOP MURDERS: New Episode Of HBO Original Documentary Series To Air May 22nd

The HBO Original documentary series THE YOGURT SHOP MURDERS continues with a new, 90-minute fifth episode, “The End of Wondering,” directed by Margaret Brown (“Descendant”) from A24 and Fruit Tree, debuting FRIDAY, MAY 22 (9:00-10:35 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and HBO Max. The first four episodes of the series are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Synopsis: Episode five, “The End of Wondering,” chronicles the months after the documentary series THE YOGURT SHOP MURDERS debuted in August 2025 when the Austin Police Department (APD) suddenly convenes a press conference to announce a break in the 34-year-old case only three weeks after the show concluded. In the conference, APD cold case detective Dan Jackson reveals the behind-the-scenes details of the painstaking work that he and other investigators used in tracking down the killer of four teenage girls in Austin, Texas in 1991. When the murderer’s identity is uncovered and verified through new DNA technology, it reveals the unexpected connection to a serial killer whose crimes stretched across numerous states in the ‘90s. The resolution offers some relief to the family members while at the same time allowing the falsely accused men from the original investigation an opportunity to finally seek exoneration.

Through intimate conversations with victims’ families and detectives, along with new interviews with Forrest Welborn, who was falsely accused, the widow and daughter of fellow wrongfully accused Maurice Pierce, and, in a rare perspective, the daughter of the perpetrator, the story unfolds from multiple angles. It also examines Austin’s broader community, including those reluctant to let go of long?held beliefs, exploring the lasting impact of trauma and whether true closure is possible. The episode looks at what it’s like to finally uncover answers after years of uncertainty, and the psychological impact that follows.

Featured Participants: Cold case detective Dan Jackson; Austin Police Department lead investigator (1991-1994) John Jones; Austin Police Department lead investigator (1997-2002) Paul Johnson; genetic genealogist CeCe Moore; filmmaker Claire Huie; falsely accused suspect Forrest Welborn; widow and daughter of falsely accused suspect Maurice Pierce, along with all the four girls’ families.

HBO Documentary Films presents THE YOGURT SHOP MURDERS, an A24 Production and A Fruit Tree And Pig Village Production. Directed and executive produced by Margaret Brown; produced by Alice Henty and Michael Bloch; executive produced by A24, Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Mickey Stanley, Beth Garrabrant, Ali Herting, Avi Belkin, and Limor Gott Ronen. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.