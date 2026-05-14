“CHUM” Trailer Sends Alice Eve From Destination Wedding To Shark-Infested Nightmare

Independent Film Company has officially announced the June 5, 2026 theatrical release of “CHUM,” a survival thriller that blends destination wedding drama with blood-soaked shark horror. alongside Eric Michael Cole, Elle Haymond, Sarah Siadat, Johnny Gaffney, Lisa Yaro, and Jim Klock, the film will also arrive on VOD and digital platforms day-and-date with its theatrical debut.

Directed by Jonathan Zuck, “CHUM” drops viewers into the middle of what should have been the perfect dream wedding in Malta before everything spirals into absolute chaos. When a bloodthirsty shark attack collides with the arrival of a sinister fisherman harboring dangerous motives, the celebration quickly transforms into a terrifying fight for survival.

Caught between the open sea and a relentless human predator, the wedding party is forced to confront deadly secrets, fractured loyalties, and the uncomfortable truths hiding beneath the surface of their relationships. As tensions rise and survival instincts take over, the newlyweds are pushed to their emotional and physical limits in a battle where not everyone is making it home alive.

With shark horror continuing to thrive and audiences always hungry for survival thrillers packed with tension and twists, “CHUM” looks poised to deliver a brutal summer nightmare filled with blood in the water and betrayal on dry land.

“CHUM” arrives in theaters and on VOD/digital platforms on June 5, 2026.