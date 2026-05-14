HBO Max Unveils Teaser For “Stuart Fails To Save The Universe” Ahead Of July Premiere

The universe is officially in trouble, and somehow, Stuart Bloom is at the center of it all.

During the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation in New York, HBO Max unveiled the first official teaser for “Stuart Fails To Save The Universe,” the upcoming Max Original comedy series spinning out of the world of “The Big Bang Theory.” The ten-episode series is set to premiere on Thursday, July 23, at 9:00 p.m. ET, exclusively on HBO Max, with new episodes debuting weekly on Thursdays.

Picking up with fan-favorite comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, played once again by Kevin Sussman, the series takes the beloved “Big Bang Theory” universe in an unexpected new direction by diving headfirst into multiverse chaos. According to the official logline, Stuart accidentally triggers a reality-shattering disaster after breaking a device created by Sheldon and Leonard, unleashing a multiverse Armageddon that threatens existence itself.

Naturally, Stuart is far from prepared to save the day.

Joining him on the increasingly bizarre adventure are his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist Bert (Brian Posehn), and the always unpredictable Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Along the way, the crew encounters alternate-universe versions of familiar characters from “The Big Bang Theory,” opening the door for plenty of surprises, callbacks, and comedic mayhem. If the title is any indication, fans probably shouldn’t expect everything to work out smoothly.

The teaser leans heavily into the offbeat humor and sci-fi insanity teased by the premise, blending the awkward charm longtime viewers associate with Stuart’s character alongside larger-scale genre storytelling. It’s a bold swing for the franchise and one that feels tailor-made for fans who always wanted to see the weirder corners of “The Big Bang Theory” universe explored.

“Stuart Fails To Save The Universe” comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and is created, written, and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck serves as executive producer and directs multiple episodes of the series.

Check out the newly released teaser trailer below and prepare for the multiverse meltdown when “Stuart Fails To Save The Universe” premieres July 23 on HBO Max.