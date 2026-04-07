BILLY IDOL Expands “It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!” With New 2026 U.S. Dates

Rock legend Billy Idol is set to return to the road this summer for the next leg of his highly successful world tour, It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!, which saw Idol sell out venues across the U.S., Europe and Latin America. Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheatres kicks off at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA on August 7.

Tickets will be available via Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, April 8 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by an artist presale at 2 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, April 10 at 12 p.m. local time at billyidol.net/tour .

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 8 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, April 9 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com .

Idol will also be performing a week-long run of shows at Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau for his Hot In The City: Las Vegasresidency August 28-September 5; see below for a complete list of dates.

BILLY IDOL ON TOUR

July 10—Prior Lake, MN—Lakefront Music Festival

July 12—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia

August 7—Scranton, PA—The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 8—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena

August 11—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 14—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 15—Syracuse, NY—Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 18—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion

August 20—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 22—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 23—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 28—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

August 29—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 2—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 4—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 5—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 10—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 11—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater

September 13—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

September 16—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater

September 18—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion

September 19—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP

September 22—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

September 27—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again! dates in BOLD

* Hot In The City: Las Vegas

Idol’s live show has been hailed as “a strong, forceful show just crackling with energy” by the Houston Press, while Creative Loafing raves that Idol “has a lot left to offer and is capable of owning a concert stage with the same authority and charisma he’s always boasted” and the Dallas Observer adds that “over forty years into Billy Idol’s career, he remains just as remarkable as he started.” See what the media said about It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again! HERE .

The new feature-length documentary film Billy Idol Should Be Dead, directed by three-time Grammy-winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, is streaming now on Hulu following a successful theatrical run. The documentary—hailed by critic Jeffrey Lyons as “informative and engaging,” while Forbes calls it “poignant” and “moving”—traces the life and career of punk pioneer turned rock ‘n’ roll icon Billy Idol. Through never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, his family, peers and collaborators, the documentary digs deep into his emergence as a prototypical punk rocker, his meteoric rise as a global superstar in the MTV era and the myriad of challenges Idol had to overcome to not just survive, but to remain one of the most beloved figures in rock ‘n’ roll, fifty years into his career. Watch/share the film’s trailer, featuring Idol along with Billie Joe Armstrong, Miley Cyrus, Pete Townshend and more, HERE .

In addition to the new documentary, Idol is also a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 which will be announced shortly.

Idol’s first full-length album of new music in over a decade, Dream Into It, is out now on Dark Horse Records. The album reached #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart, #9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart and #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart. Dream Into It continues to see extensive critical acclaim from The New Yorker, New York Magazine, AARP The Magazine, Consequence,Billboard, USA Today and many more. See what the press has said and watch Idol’s appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (performing the single “77” feat. Avril Lavigne as well as discussing the new record with Kimmel) and “The Drew Barrymore Show” in the interactive one-sheet HERE .

The album includes performance and co-writing contributions throughout from Idol’s longtime guitarist/collaboratorSteve Stevens plus appearances by Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and is produced by Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, blink 182, BØRNS, K. Flay). Stream/purchase the record HERE .

Idol’s greatest hits compilation Idolize Yourself: The Very Best Of Billy Idol is also available now via UMe, stream/purchase the record HERE .

ABOUT BILLY IDOL

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, with guitarist Steve Stevens at his side, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence on songs like “Dancing With Myself,” “White Wedding,” Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Cradle of Love” and more. Touring consistently around the world and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released Dream Into It on Dark Horse Records in 2025, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In 2026, Idol will release Billy Idol Should Be Dead, the definitive documentary about his life and career.