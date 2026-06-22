TIM McGRAW Announces Limited Las Vegas Engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall for a five-night limited engagement. The shows will take place on October 23 and 24 and November 4, 6 and 7, 2026.

These special, only-in-Las Vegas shows will offer fans a rare chance to experience McGraw perform in an intimate setting, featuring his chart-topping hits and fan favorites spanning more than 30 years of his celebrated career.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Tim McGraw fans will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of Tim McGraw at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, June 25 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation All Access customers, will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, June 25 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets to the following five shows can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

Friday, Oct. 23

Saturday, Oct. 24

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Friday, Nov. 6

Saturday, Nov. 7

About Tim McGraw

McGraw’s unparalleled career includes worldwide accomplishments include over 103 million records, 49 #1 singles, and 19 #1 albums. He ranks second-most in #1 country albums in the US behind only George Strait. He has scored a #1 album and #1 single in 4 straight decades. Two of his singles, Grammy® winning “Live Like You Were Dying” and genre-busting “Over & Over” with Nelly, have spent 10 and 11 weeks respectively at #1. His longevity is at the pinnacle of the industry with a span over 30 weeks and 6 months between is first and most recent #1 single. He is tied for the most year-end number ones at Billboard country with 3 entries, equaled only by Willie Nelson and Hank Williams, Sr.

In addition to his many chart feats, McGraw’s iconic live performances include the NFL Draft in Nashville, Super Bowl Tailgate Party for Superbowl LII, the Nobel Peace Prize Awards and both London and Australia’s inaugural Country 2 Country Festival, and Live 8 in Rome. Stadiums, arenas, festivals, and joint tours with Faith Hill (Soul 2 Soul) make him one of the highest grossing entertainers in history.

His prodigious film and television credits include acting alongside Academy Award winning Sandra Bullock in one of the highest grossing sports movies of all time, The Blind Side; co-writing and performing music for the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, acting and narrating The Shack, acting in the rousing highschool football drama Friday Night Lights and widespread critical and commercial acclaim for his turn as John Dutton in the Emmy-nominated Yellowstone prequel 1883.

(TW/IG: @TheTimMcGraw, FB/TT: TimMcGraw, timmcgraw.com)