PHOEBE BRIDGERS Sets Arena Tour As “Lost Weekend” Marks Her Solo Return

The news follows weeks of speculation and a run of surprise pop-up shows across the U.S., culminating earlier this month with a sold-out performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Bridgers’ newly announced arena tour sold out across North America and the U.K. within hours of the general on-sale. All dates are listed below.

Lost Weekend marks Bridgers’ first solo album since Punisher, her multi-GRAMMY-nominated sophomore release, arrived at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her acclaimed debut, Stranger in the Alps, introduced her as a striking new voice shortly after her 23rd birthday, while Punisher confirmed the promise, earning widespread praise for its sharp songwriting, rich arrangements, and emotional precision. With Lost Weekend, Bridgers pushes even further, refining the motifs that have defined her work while delivering an album full of unexpected turns from an artist operating at the height of her powers.

Before her recent pop-up shows, Bridgers was last seen on stage with boygenius, her supergroup with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, as they collected multiple GRAMMY Awards for 2023’s the record, including Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance for “Not Strong Enough.” Bridgers ended the night as the ceremony’s most awarded artist, also winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine,” her collaboration with SZA.

In the years since Punisher, Bridgers has remained remarkably active. She opened select dates on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, completed nearly two years of her solo Reunion Tour with sold-out runs across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia, and delivered standout performances for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert and Saturday Night Live. She has also released a steady stream of singles, covers, and collaborations with artists including Paul McCartney, MUNA, Bright Eyes, The 1975, Lorde, Taylor Swift, The National, and more.

The Lost Tour Dates:

September:

09.14.26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse* (SOLD OUT)

09.15.26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse* (SOLD OUT)

09.17.26 — St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena* (SOLD OUT)

09.18.26 — Chicago, IL @ United Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.19.26 — Chicago, IL @ United Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.22.26 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena* (SOLD OUT)

09.24.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.25.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.26.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (SOLD OUT)

09.28.26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena* (SOLD OUT)

09.29.26 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena* (SOLD OUT)

October:

10.01.26 — Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.02.26 — Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.03.26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.06.26 — Boston, MA @TD Garden* (SOLD OUT)

10.07.26 — Boston, MA @TD Garden* (SOLD OUT)

10.09.26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.10.26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.11.26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.13.26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.16.26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.17.26 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.19.26 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.21.26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.23.26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.24.26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena* (SOLD OUT)

10.27.26 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.28.26 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* (SOLD OUT)

10.30.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)

10.31.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)

November:

11.01.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (SOLD OUT)

11.23.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # (SOLD OUT)

11.24.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # (SOLD OUT)

11.26.26 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live # (SOLD OUT)

11.27.26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro # (SOLD OUT)

11.28.26 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE # (SOLD OUT)

December:

12.1.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # (SOLD OUT)

12.2.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # (SOLD OUT)

12.4.26 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena # (SOLD OUT)

12.5.26 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National # (SOLD OUT)

12.7.26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome # (SOLD OUT)

12.8.26 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome # (VENUE UPGRADE)

12.9.26 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom # (SOLD OUT)

12.11.26 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

12.12.26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

(* with Alex G)

(# with Isaac Wood + Anaïs)

Keep up with Phoebe Bridgers: Web / Instagram