GORILLAZ Bring Immersive “House of Kong” Exhibition To Brooklyn Ahead of Madison Square Garden Show

Following last year’s acclaimed London run and this year’s rabidly received residency in Downtown Los Angeles, the iconic gates of Kong – the fabled home of Grammy-winning British band Gorillaz – will open once more when the celebrated immersive exhibition House of Kong lands at the Agger Fish Building in Brooklyn. This limited, one-time-only run begins September 1 and concludes the morning of September 28 — the day before Gorillaz return to headline Madison Square Garden.

Exhibition tickets are available via presale for Kong Card holders on June 29th at 10am ET via Gigantic. General on sale begins June 30th at 10am ET. For more information, visit https://houseofkong.gigantic.com/

House of Kong’s New York run begins a little more than two weeks ahead of the September 17 kick-off of Gorillaz’ 2026 North American tour. The band’s first extensive North American trek since 2022, the tour will bring the Gorillaz live experience hailed by ROLLING STONE as “an overwhelming pop spectacle, with Damon Albarn’s steady presence to keep the audience focused” to these shores for 22 sure-to-be-unforgettable arena dates (plus a headline appearance at the Shaky Knees festival).

Visitors to House of Kong will take a jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz’ extraordinary world. A journey through the band’s life of misadventures, musical innovation and groundbreaking virtual ways since these four outsiders – bassist Murdoc Niccals, singer 2D, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle – first came together to blow up a pre-digital world with the release of “Tomorrow Comes Today” in 2000. An exhibition like no other, House of Kong is an experience for the brave and bold. Watch the exhibition trailer HERE. In collaboration with Jamie Hewlett, Damon Albarn and Eleven Management, the concept behind House of Kong was developed by artist and creative director Stephen Gallagher and his studio, SWEAR.

Gallagher said – “House of Kong is not a retrospective, it’s an audio-visual artwork; an installation that takes a glance backwards in order to identify the path ahead.” He added – “It’s an honour to have been part of the Gorillaz family over the last 8 years. The outpouring of music and art that I have found myself immersed in, has changed my life. I hope that some of that comes across in this show. This is no ordinary exhibition because in the world of Gorillaz, nothing is ever quite as it seems…”

House of Kong will be open from 10 am until 10 pm daily, with the last entry being at 8:30 pm, from September 1 through September 27. The last entry on September 28 will be 5:30 pm.

House of Kong exhibition tickets are priced from $50 and are on sale now. For tickets, information and FAQs, visit: www.gorillaz.com/houseofkong

GORILLAZ NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2026

09/17/26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

09/18/26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

09/20/26 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

09/23/26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

09/26/26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

09/27/26 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/29/26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/01/26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/03/26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

10/04/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

10/06/26 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

10/07/26 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/08/26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/15/26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

10/16/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

10/18/26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/20/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

10/23/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

10/24/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

10/25/26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

10/28/26 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/30/26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/31/26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Gorillaz’ immersive “House of Kong” exhibition comes to Brooklyn’s Agger Fish Building from September 1 through September 28, 2026, ahead of the band’s Madison Square Garden show.