MIKE D & THE 5D Announce 2026 U.S. Tour Dates Behind Debut Album “Thank You”

Mike D is heading back to the stage this summer with Mike D & The 5D for a newly announced run of U.S. tour dates.

The new dates kick off August 30 at Boston’s Royale, just two days after the August 28 release of Mike D’s debut album, “Thank You,” and will include stops in Washington, DC, Asheville, Atlanta and New York City.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale follows Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

See below for a full list of dates, cities and venues, and stay tuned to https://miked5d.com/ for further updates.

The Mike D 5D touring band features Mike D alongside his sons Skyler and Davis Diamond, Eddie Ruscha, Will Graefe and Milo Ruscha. The band made its debut earlier this year with a series of instantly sold-out shows at intimate, non-traditional venues before heading overseas for a UK and European run.

The live shows have already earned strong praise, with Rolling Stone hailing the project as “embodied with the punk energy that led to his band’s early breakthrough,” while Grimy Goods called it “a wild good time.” The Guardian described Mike’s return to UK and European stages as “uproarious fun,” and the London Evening Standard praised the band’s “gonzo brilliance,” calling the performances “loud, intense, an onslaught of sounds and ideas that still manages to be catchy as hell.”

“Thank You,” due August 28 via Capitol Records, has been previewed by the singles “Switch Up,” “What We Got” and “True Colors.” The New York Times described “Switch Up” as a “playful, beat-driven collage,” while Okayplayer called “What We Got” “classic, bombastic, boisterously energetic.” Relix praised “True Colors” as a “buzzy, pensive, breakbeat-powered wall of acid rock.”

The album features 13 tracks of sonically inventive post-electronic grooves and hypnotic hooks, with Mike D’s unmistakable voice guiding listeners through an aural playground that defies easy categorization.

Thank You is available to pre-order here: https://miked.lnk.to/ThankYou

MIKE D 5D — US TOUR 2026

August 30 — Boston MA – Royale

September 1 — Washington, DC — 930 Club

September 3 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel

September 5 — Atlanta GA – The Eastern

September 9 — Queens NY — Knockdown Center