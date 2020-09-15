Paramount Pictures Debuts Trailer for ‘Love and Monsters’ Starring Dylan O’Brien and Michael Rooker

Paramount Pictures has premiered the trailer for their upcoming love story/monster-mashup, Love and Monsters. Directed by Michael Matthews (Five Fingers For Marseilles), the film stars Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner, “Teen Wolf”), Jessica Henwick (“Iron Fist,” “Game of Thrones”), Michael Rooker (Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Days of Thunder) and Ariana Greenblatt (The One And Only Ivan, Avengers: Infinity War).

Premiering at home, ‘Love and Monsters’ will be available October 16th from Paramount Pictures via Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Google Play, Xfinity and more.

Synopsis: Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way. The fun-filled and action-packed adventure also stars Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt.

