Iconic Rolling Paper Brand ZIG-ZAG Launches Luxurious King Rose Cone Line!

Zig-Zag, iconic rolling paper company known for its 140 year plus history, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Single King Red Rose Cone, a unique and elegant addition to the luxury smoking market. Made from real rose petals, this product offers an unparalleled, high-end, tobacco-free, slow-burning session. Each tube contains one cone, a packing tool, and is humidity-controlled for optimal freshness. The roses are sourced from Ecuador, ensuring the highest quality for your smoking experience.

In addition to the Rose Cone, Zig-Zag is excited to introduce a matching Tote Bag and the men’s and women’s pocket T-shirt. The “Stop and Smell the Roses” Tote Bag is a limited-edition piece crafted from 100% off-white cotton canvas. Featuring a stylish and functional front pocket, this design is inspired by our Premium Rose Cone line, reminding you to “Stop and Smell the Roses.” The back showcases our exclusive logo, making it perfect for carrying a laptop, flowers and produce from the Farmer’s Market, or products from your local store or dispensary.

Zig-Zag’s Single King Red Rose Cone Zig-Zag’s Single King Red Rose Cone Zig-Zag’s Single King Red Rose Cone Zig-Zag’s Single King Red Rose Cone Zig-Zag’s Single King Red Rose Cone

The roses used are clean, organic, and free from pesticides. Each hand-crafted rose cone begins as a naturally grown rosebud. The buds are then carefully selected for petal quality before being crafted around an ultra-thin Zig-Zag Unbleached King Size Cone, giving the perfect shape for packing and burning. Each cone is packed in a protective plastic tube with a packing tool and a humidity control pack to keep the roses fresh and aromatic until you’re ready to use them.

Zig-Zag partners with the finest rose farms in Ecuador where 95 percent of the workers are female single moms building their careers. This partnership allows Zig-Zag to offer a natural and convenient way to enjoy a premium, tobacco-free smoking. Currently Zig-Zag offers Mini Rose Cones and the Three King Rose packs. All new items are available on the Zig-Zag website with the King Rose Cones being priced at $5.99 and $39.99 for the tote.

For more information on Zig-Zag , please visit: https://Zig-Zag brands.com/ .

About Zig-Zag

Paris in 1879, Zig-Zag Rolling Papers have grown for more than a century to become the most iconic premium rolling paper brand in the world. What began as two French brothers, Maurice and Jacques Braunstein, producing papers in their manufacturing facility in west Paris, has evolved into a global brand filled with culture, creativity and unparalleled craftsmanship.

The trademark Zig-Zag® is exclusively licensed in the United States and Canada to North Atlantic Operating Company, L.P., a subsidiary of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB)) Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited by law.