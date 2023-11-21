‘Farscape: The Complete Series (25th Anniversary Edition)’ — Dive Deep Into Otherworldly Adventure With Shout! Factory’s Definitive Box Set!

Ready or not, the holiday season is upon us, and if you’re anything like me, your thoughts have probably already turned to that hard-to-shop-for person on your shopping list. If there is one thing I have learned over the years, you can’t go wrong when you give the gift of adventure! There is no better way to survive the winter doldrums and post-holiday blues than by curling up in front of the television to watch new worlds expand before your eyes. Thankfully, Shout! Factory is here to save the day with the release of “Farscape: The Complete Series (25th Anniversary Edition).” The ultimate edition of the beloved cult sci-fi TV series is truly a mind-blower. Now available in a 22-Disc Blu-ray set, this collection offers fans old and new to experience out-of-this-world storytelling with all 88 episodes across four seasons in one handsome package.

Let’s break it down. “Farscape,” created by Rockne S. O’Bannon, first roared onto the scene in 1999. In a genre saturated with repetitive and overdone concepts, Farscape emerged as a breath of fresh air upon its debut and hasn’t lost its edge in the two decades to follow. The series follows the story of John Crichton (portrayed by Ben Browder), an astronaut who is accidentally transported to a distant part of the universe during an experimental space mission. He finds himself aboard a living spaceship named Moya, crewed by a diverse group of alien beings. The show revolves around their adventures as they navigate political intrigue, conflicts, and encounters with various species. “Farscape” stands out for its imaginative and often bizarre alien species, worlds, and technologies. The Jim Henson Company, known for its puppetry work, contributed to creating the show’s unique alien characters, such as Rygel and Pilot. Yes, you heard that right. Forget CGI – we’re talking old-school, hands-on puppetry magic. This collaboration added a distinctive and visually compelling element to the series. It’s important to note that the practical effects, puppetry, and creature design hold up well and contribute to the show’s unique aesthetic.

While visually stunning for its time, the strengths of “Farscape” lies in its character development. The main characters, including John Crichton, Aeryn Sun, D’Argo, Zhaan, Chiana, and Rygel, undergo significant growth and change throughout the series. The relationships and interactions between these characters are complex and contribute to the overall depth of the show. The show explores themes of friendship, love, betrayal, and the consequences of power. It balances intense drama with humor and often incorporates elements of surrealism and absurdity. The tone can shift between lighthearted and dark, keeping viewers engaged and uncertain about the twists and turns behind each corner.

Although “Farscape” never achieved the popularity of its peers, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Battlestar Galactica,” it did develop a die-hard legion of fans and was a major influence – whether directly or indirectly – on TV shows and movies that came after it. The success of “Farscape” demonstrated that there was an audience for more unconventional and character-driven science fiction. Its influence can be seen in subsequent shows that prioritize character dynamics and incorporate elements of humor, such as “Firefly” and “Doctor Who.”

It’s important to remember that none of this would have been possible without an amazing supporting cast. Claudia Black portrayed Officer Aeryn Sun, a skilled and initially stoic Peacekeeper pilot. The crew also included Anthony Simcoe as the imposing Luxan warrior Ka D’Argo, Gigi Edgley as the mysterious and agile Chiana, and Jonathan Hardy provided the voice for the small and devious Dominar Rygel XVI. Other notable characters included the symbiotic Pilot (voiced by Lani Tupu), the enigmatic Zotoh Zhaan played by Virginia Hey, and the villainous Scorpius portrayed by Wayne Pygram. The dynamic interactions and chemistry among this diverse group of characters defined the show, creating a memorable and beloved science fiction series.

The cast of “Farscape,” like a motley crew of intergalactic adventurers, brought the far reaches of space to life with their dynamic performances and eclectic personalities. As previously mentioned, the helm of this cosmic odyssey was Ben Browder as the charismatic and often bewildered astronaut John Crichton, whose Earthly charm clashed hilariously with the bizarre inhabitants of the Uncharted Territories. Claudia Black, the fiery and enigmatic Aeryn Sun, added a touch of otherworldly allure as a Peacekeeper soldier navigating the complexities of love and loyalty. Anthony Simcoe’s imposing yet endearing Ka D’Argo, with his Luxan warrior spirit and heart of gold, provided both muscle and heartfelt moments. Virginia Hey’s ethereal and mysterious Zhaan, Gigi Edgley’s spirited and unpredictable Chiana, and the puppetry marvel Rygel XVI, voiced by Jonathan Hardy, rounded out this extraordinary ensemble. Together, they created a spacefaring family whose adventures were as wild and unpredictable as the distant galaxies they explored. Farscape’s cast, much like the show itself, remains a testament to the boundless creativity that can be unleashed when diverse characters and fantastical worlds collide.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX?

“Farscape: The Complete Series (25th Anniversary Edition)” is a gorgeous 22-Disc Box Set includes a slew of wonderful features for long-time fans and newcomers alike. With this release, you will be able to dive into the extras. Most notably, it includes the all-new featurette, “A Look Back At Farscape,” with Executive Producer Brian Henson and series creator/writer Rockne O’Bannon, hosted by Adam Savage. Notably, the inclusion of “The Peacekeeper Wars” miniseries, absent in prior collections from other publishers, renders this set truly definitive and comprehensive. This four-hour finale provides a satisfying and action-packed resolution to the complex and often surreal storylines that defined the show. The miniseries successfully ties up loose ends, offering closure to the characters and the overarching narrative. It captures the essence of what made “Farscape” a cult favorite, delivering a memorable conclusion to the space opera saga.

Rundown on the Special Features:

• NEW — “A Look Back At Farscape” With Executive Producer Brian Henson And Series Creator/Writer Rockne O’Bannon, Hosted By Adam Savage

• 30 Audio Commentaries

• “Memories Of Moya” Retrospective Documentary

• “In The Beginning: A Look Back With Brian Henson”

• “Making Of A Space Opera”

• “Farscape Undressed”

• Composer Guy Gross Discusses The Season Three Theme

• Season 3: A Look Back

• “Zhaan Forever” With Virginia Hey

• “Farscape: The Story So Far”

• Three “Inside Farscape” Featurettes: “Villains,” “Visual Effects,” And “Save Farscape”

• Twelve “Listening In With Composer Guy Gross” Featurettes: “The Way We Weren’t,” “My Three Crichtons,” “The Locket,” “Die Me, Dichotomy,” “Eat Me,” “Revenging Angel,” “The Choice,” “Into The Lion’s Den, Part II: Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing,” “Crichton Kicks,” “John Quixote,” “Terra Firma,” And “Bad Timing.”

• Deleted Scenes, Director’s Cut Scenes, And An Alternate Version Of The Season Two Premiere

• Behind-The-Scenes Interviews With The Characters, Cast, And Creative Team Of Farscape: Jonathan Hardy, Lani John Topu, David Franklin, Claudia Black, Anthony Simcoe, Ben Browder, Wayne Pygram, Gigi Edgley, Rebecca Riggs, Paul Goddard

• Video Profiles: Creator/Executive Producer Rockne O’Bannon And Executive Producer/Writer David Kemper

• Season 2 Bloopers

• Original TV Promos

HOW DOES IT LOOK?

This edition blows past the quality of past Farscape DVD and Blu-ray releases. The Shout! Studios crew spilled the beans that they worked with the master files from The Henson Company to whip up this version, giving us the top-notch audio and video experience ever.

THE VERDICT:

In a galaxy filled with cookie-cutter sci-fi, “Farscape” is the rebellious teenager blasting its own eclectic mixtape through the cosmos. It’s weird, it’s wacky, and it’s a ride you won’t forget. So, grab your pulse pistol, prepare for some wild encounters, and prepare to be cosmically entertained!

‘FARSCAPE’ — THE BEST OF THE BEST EPISODES:

Get ready for a cosmic rollercoaster through the universe with the best Farscape episodes! Join astronaut John Crichton as he navigates wormholes, encounters alien oddities, and dives headfirst into space drama. From the wild escapades aboard Moya to the unforgettable moments with the quirky crew, these episodes serve up a delightful mix of intergalactic antics, bizarre creatures, and more quotable lines than you can shake a pulse pistol at. Get your popcorn ready for a binge-watch journey that’s equal parts thrilling, hilarious, and downright Moya-vating!

“Premiere” (Season 1, Episode 1): This is the pilot episode that introduces John Crichton, an astronaut who accidentally gets shot through a wormhole and ends up in a distant part of the universe. The episode sets the tone for the series and establishes the central characters.

“A Human Reaction” (Season 1, Episode 15): Crichton is unexpectedly back on Earth, or so it seems. The episode explores the psychological toll of space travel and the impact it has on Crichton’s sense of reality.

“Nerve” and “The Hidden Memory” (Season 1, Episodes 19 and 20): These two episodes form a two-part story arc that involves Crichton’s attempts to rescue Aeryn Sun from the Peacekeepers. It’s filled with tension, action, and character development.

“Crackers Don’t Matter” (Season 2, Episode 6): The crew of Moya becomes affected by a substance that heightens their paranoia and aggression. The episode is known for its humor and character dynamics, providing a break from the more serious storylines.

“Die Me, Dichotomy” (Season 2, Episode 22): The second season finale is a pivotal episode that deals with the fallout from events that have been building up throughout the season. It’s emotional and intense, with significant consequences for the characters.

“Liars, Guns and Money” (Season 2, Episodes 19-21): This is a three-part story arc where Crichton and the crew attempt a heist to rescue D’Argo’s son, Jothee. The arc is filled with action, intrigue, and character development.

“Revenging Angel” (Season 3, Episode 3): An animated episode that provides a unique and humorous perspective on the events of the series. It’s a departure from the show’s usual format and showcases its willingness to experiment.

“Into the Lion’s Den” (Season 3, Episodes 19-20): Another two-part story arc, this one involves the crew infiltrating a Peacekeeper command carrier. It’s filled with tension, political intrigue, and showcases the complex relationships between the characters.

“Dog with Two Bones” (Season 3, Episode 22): The third season finale is both poignant and mysterious, setting the stage for the fourth season. It explores the consequences of Crichton’s experiences and choices.

“Bad Timing” (Season 4, Episode 22): The series finale brings the story to a close with emotional resolutions and some unexpected twists. It’s a fitting end to the series, leaving fans with a mix of satisfaction and longing for more.