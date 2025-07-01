“HIP HOP WAS BORN HERE” Docuseries Premieres July 22 on Paramount+ — Hosted by LL COOL J

Paramount+ is bringing the beat to the block with HIP HOP WAS BORN HERE, a new five-part docuseries co-created and executive produced by Hip Hop legend LL COOL J and NFL icon Peyton Manning. Hosted by LL himself, the series drops Tuesday, July 22 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Brazil—and hits international screens July 23.

From block parties to boom bap, the docuseries dives deep into the genre’s roots and explosive rise, spotlighting the neighborhoods, studios, and voices that shaped the culture. With appearances from Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Method Man, Rev Run, and more, HIP HOP WAS BORN HERE is a celebration of legacy, creativity, and the unstoppable force that is Hip Hop.

All five episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

See below for full list of special guest appearances:

• LL COOL J

• Big Daddy Kane

• Bimmy

• Crystal Caines

• Doug E. Fresh

• Grandmaster Caz

• Jadakiss

• Lady London

• Marley Marl

• Method Man

• Rev Run

• Roxanne Shante

• Salt of Salt-N-Pepa

• Sheek Louch

• And more!

HIP HOP WAS BORN HERE is Executive Produced by LL COOL J and Stone Roberts for Rock The Bells and Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz for Omaha Productions. Kirk Fraser serves as Executive Producer. Bruce Gillmer and Vanessa Whitewolf serve as Executive Producers with Alicia Portugal serving as Co-Executive Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.

About LL COOL J

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time Grammy® Award-winning Hip-Hop icon, Kennedy Center Honoree, recording artist, actor, author, NAACP Image Award winner, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder and CEO of Rock The Bells, LL COOL J has created one of the most multifaceted careers and brands in entertainment and continues to display his wide range of talents with every project. Four decades after he first burst onto the scene, LL COOL J continues his vibrant, trailblazing career.

LL COOL J began in the nascent, burgeoning rap and Hip-Hop scene of the 80’s, which developed into the musical and cultural phenomenon that is today’s Hip-Hop. All the while, LL COOL J has remained a musical and cultural force, a living icon and a significant, relevant artist.

In March 2018, LL launched his own SiriusXM timeless Hip-Hop channel entitled “LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio,” garnering millions of daily listeners. The channel features a wide range of timeless Hip-Hop content, music, interviews and in-depth retrospectives curated, programmed and presented by the award-winning artist. Since its founding, Rock The Bells has developed into a global platform that has become the preeminent voice for timeless Hip-Hop.

Last year LL made his latest artistic contribution and continued elevating Hip-Hop culture after over a decade long hiatus with the September 6th, 2024 release of his highly anticipated new album, THE FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), executive produced by Hip-Hop innovator and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Q-Tip, of A Tribe Called Quest. With this album, LL helped celebrate the 40th anniversary of the creation of Def Jam Recordings and became the first Hip-Hop artist to chart Billboard entries across five decades, reaffirming his legacy as a pioneering force and enduring voice in music and culture.