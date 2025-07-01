COWABUNGA! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” Returns to Theaters for 35th Anniversary Event In August!

Cowabunga! Turtlemania is alive and well—35 years later! Get ready to shell-ebrate one of the most iconic comic-to-screen adaptations of all time as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles returns to theaters for its 35th Anniversary, August 17 & 20, courtesy of Fathom Events, Saga Arts, and Warner Bros.

Relive the 1990 fan-favorite film that turned Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael into household names—and bring a new generation along for the ride! Directed by Steve Barron and released by New Line Cinema, this cult classic helped launch a global phenomenon.

Before the film, fans will also be treated to Turtles Unmasked—a never-before-seen featurette packed with rare archival footage, behind-the-scenes clips, and fresh commentary from Barron himself.

Tickets for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary are available at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).