HUSTLE & HEART: Comedian Steph Tolev’s Journey to Becoming Netflix’s ‘Filth Queen’

With her fearless delivery, raw honesty, and a stage presence that hits like a full-blown rock concert, Steph Tolev has carved out a lane all her own in the world of stand-up. But don’t mistake her Netflix debut “Filth Queen” for an overnight success—Tolev has spent years on the grind, from dingy clubs to packed-out festivals, building a reputation for her wild, no-holds-barred comedy and undeniable presence.

Tolev first caught fire on “Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill,” part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, and was named a Comedian You Should and Will Know by Vulture, which hailed her as one of Canada’s funniest exports. Her credits include Comedy Central’s “The Ringers” and “Unprotected Sets,” a memorable role on “Corporate,” and a starring appearance in the Sarah Silverman-produced “Please Understand Me.” She headlines clubs across the country, draws acclaim at comedy festivals around the globe, and keeps fans laughing with her hit podcast “Steph Infection” on All Things Comedy. She also appears in the Bill Burr-written feature “Old Dads,” and stars in season two of Netflix’s “Tires” alongside some of comedy’s brightest stars, including Shane Gillis and Stavros Halkias.

Now, one of the most inspiring comedians in the game is taking her biggest swing yet. In this candid conversation, she takes us behind the scenes of her rise—sharing the blood, sweat, and spit that went into building her brand of brutally hilarious comedy. From embracing the chaos to finding her voice, this is Steph Tolev unfiltered.

Steph, I can’t thank you enough for taking time out to talk to me today. I’ve been a fan of the podcast and your social media content for quite a while, but I must say, you’ve truly hit it out of the park with your new Netflix special, “Filth Queen.” I could go on and on…

Please do! [laughs] I’m kidding!

Before we dive into the special, let’s rewind to the beginning. What was your initial exposure to the creative arts?

Well, in my youth, I used to compete in Highland dance. That’s the Scottish dancing with the kilts and the bagpipes. Have you heard of this?

I have to say it’s not on my radar!

That’s okay! No one ever has, so I don’t have to explain it; just Google “Scottish dancing.” [laughs] Anyway, I did that my whole life. My mom is a dance teacher, so that’s how I got into it. Well, I was forced into it at the age of 3 and did that until I was about eighteen. So, I’ve always been around performing. When I was 12 or 13, I decided I wanted to be an actress, and that was my goal, and then that didn’t happen. I applied to be in the theater program at four schools in Canada, and I got a big fat denial letter in the mail saying I was dog shit, so then I took a 2-year program at Humber College, where there’s a comedy writing performance program — Improv and Sketch. You know, it’s literally Clown College!

When did standup weasel its way into your life?

I did my first set when I was 17. I took improv classes when I was 16, and a year later, I was like, “I’m finally going to try my 1st set.” It was a really shitty bar show in Scarborough, Ontario, at a place called Tommy Cook’s. It was like a dive bar, and I got heckled so bad that I told the guy I was going to beat him up. And then, he waited for me in the parking lot!

Wow! [laughs] How did that work out?

I literally was like, “Are you serious?” It was like, “Oh, my God! This is crazy. You’re an older man, and I’m seventeen. Am I fighting an adult man right now?” It was crazy, and then I just left. For some reason, despite all that, I was like, “Okay, here we go. Keep going!”

That’s wild. I love that you had the balls to keep pushing through! What was it about standup comedy that spoke to you?

To be honest, every one of my teachers and all of my friends told me I should do it because I was dog shit in every other class in school. So, I had a lot of people chirping in my ear to try it, so I finally gave it a go. Of course, the first time you do well on stage, you get that crazy rush. I think it was like 18 or 19, the first time I managed to kill on stage. That was the moment when I said, “Oh! Now I see why people want to do this!”

It sounds like all it took was that little adrenaline hit, and you put the pedal to the floor!

Yeah! I was doing a lot of sketch and improv when I first started, but I gravitated toward standup. At some point, I realized you don’t get any money from Sketch or Improv! Standup was paying something, even if it was in the form of beer tickets, so standup became the focus in my twenties.

The hard work paid off, as you’ve become one of the most unique voices in comedy. It’s hard to believe you’ve been at it for more than two decades!

Yeah, it’s been twenty-three years now.

It’s safe to assume that those early sets were a lot different than what you bring today.

Oh, it’s so bad! Actually, my teacher from Humber College sent me a tape of one of the first sets I ever recorded with the school. I was like, “Hey. If this leaks, I will haunt you!” It’s so bad. As a comic, it takes at least 7 to 10 years to find your voice. It’s not easy. It was like, “I’m like 17. I have nothing to say. I have no opinion. I don’t care!” But I was around twenty-four or twenty-five before I found it, and it wasn’t until I was around twenty-seven that I came into my own.

What lessons did you learn early on as a young standup that resonate with you today?

I learned that it doesn’t matter how many times someone tells you no; you have to keep going. It doesn’t matter how often people think you’re not funny, or if one person cannot find you funny, because the next day you could run into a Bill Burr, who does find you funny. It comes down to having the drive to continue, no matter how many obstacles come your way. If you truly believe you should be doing this and you genuinely believe you’re funny, then you have to push through all that negative stuff because it’s never going to stop. Even if you have a Netflix special, people are still gonna say these things to you.

I admire your work ethic. Where did that end up in your DNA?

Both of my parents were super hardworking. Of course, my mom started her own Highland dancing school when she was 19. She dropped out of school, and that’s all she did. She didn’t go the traditional route and started her own school, which is still doing very well. At the same time, my Dad worked at the Toronto Hydro company, where he would work all day and then come home and watch us. Then, all weekend, he would do electrical work. He never stopped! So, I was lucky to be surrounded by a family of people who were always working nonstop. It was a very blue-collar family. I started babysitting at 12—that was my first job. I was shown right away by my family that I must work, and if I want anything, I must work very hard. Never let them know! [laughs]

The world could use more of that today!

I think so. Yeah, I remember the first time I asked for a particular pair of jeans. I wanted them so badly, and they were $80. My parents said, ‘We’re buying you that.’ And I was like, “But everybody else is getting them!” They were like, “I don’t give a shit. Get your own job.” And I was like, “Oh, okay. I guess I simply must go to work. So yeah, I’ve been working pretty hard for years!

One of the things I love about your work, both on and off stage, is your gift as a storyteller. How did it enter the picture?

I’m not entirely sure how the storytelling aspect came into play. What happened was that a lot of weird things happened to me as a kid. I just told a story on Ari Shaffir’s podcast about how I saved a woman’s life because she fell through the ceiling, and I had to take a shit. I was sitting down because I didn’t want to shit in public, and I literally saved her life because she landed on my body. That’s a weird thing for an 8-year-old girl to experience. I saved her life in this bizarre way. Ever since I was a kid, strange things have happened to me. Then, I would tell them to my friends in a comical way, which they’d find hilarious. From that point on, I knew I wanted to share with people the real things that have happened to me. They’re like, “Oh, the hell’s wrong with your life!” And I’m like, “I don’t know! I actually don’t know. I don’t want to live like this, but here it is!

Thankfully, we can live vicariously through you!

Yeah. You’re all welcome! [laughs]

Your debut comedy special, “Filth Queen,” just debuted on Netflix. Did you do anything to celebrate that day? I know this is years in the making. I hope you treated yourself!

Yes, thank you! My manager flew to town. She took my boyfriend and me out for a fancy dinner. We went to Craig’s. It’s like a fancy place where celebs go all the time. However, when I left, there were a bunch of paparazzi outside, but no one took my photo. I was like, “I’m on Netflix!” It was very embarrassing because no one knew who I was. But yeah, we went to a nice dinner and had some great food. I’m a foodie. That’s all I want — to be with the good people in my life and just snack!

I’ve never met anyone more relatable!

Tonight, I’m having a massive party! We’ve rented out The Viper Room. It’s like a classic staple for the rock scene in Los Angeles. I’m sure you’ve heard of it.

Absolutely! What a perfect spot to choose. That definitely complements the rock ‘n’ roll flavor of the special itself! I’ve heard you talk a little bit on your podcast, but tell us a little about how that rock influence injected itself into the mix.

It started because my Dad was a huge grunge head. We would go on long car rides with my Dad, and he would blast Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, and stuff like that. There’s a video of my sister and me when I was six and she was three, where we’re both singing every word of Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tears.” We were literally just playing with dolls and singing Ozzy Osbourne, which is insane. My Dad had a huge record collection and knew every guitarist of every rock band ever made, so he would always be pushing us toward it. I went to my first concert when I was 15 years old. I started going all the time, and I was a huge Mosh head.

In my special, I featured this band called Death From Above 1979; They’re a rock Duo from Toronto. I’ve seen them about 20 times now, and they’re one of my favorite bands of all time. I’ve seen them in Toronto, here, there, and everywhere. I’ve seen them so many times, and I’ve kept all my ticket stubs. It’s crazy! I was a rocker. My boyfriend bought me an electronic drum set that I’ve used twice. You know, it’s that whole thing where all comedians want to be rock stars! Except. I really want to be a rock star. I would love to be a rock star! I mean, I already have a mullet. I could be a drummer in a punk band!

Before we dive into some specifics, tell us about how the ball got rolling on this special.

It was all through All Things Comedy because I do a lot with Bill Burr, and my podcast is on their platform. They had made a deal with Netflix for ten specials, and I was kind of in the rotation to be one of them that got made. I pushed from there, and then I was picked, and now here we are!

What was it like for you when you finally got the call?

I bawled my eyes out! You see, I was at a weird, crazy party one night, and I actually talked to Ted Sarandos, who’s the guy who runs Netflix. I told him to his face that I wanted to do a special with them. He was like, “Oh, okay.” It was blunt of me to ask. And then, literally, two days later, Mike Borlina from All Things Comedy called me. He says, “Umm, what did you say to Ted Sarandos…” in a sullen voice. Full disclosure, I was drunk at the party, and I was like, “Oh, my God! Oh, my God. What did I say?!” I started panicking, and he’s like, “You’ve got yourself a Netflix special.” I was at the airport on a layover when I got the call. I remember I couldn’t even get to the United lounge because it was so fucking packed, and I just started sobbing because I was so happy.

Did you already have the material ready to go for what would become “Filth Queen”?

I’ve been ready for years. I’ve been a road dog. I’ve been headlining since I was twenty-five years old. So, there were like four jokes where I felt, “Okay, this is the first time a lot of people are going to be seeing me, so I’m putting the greatest hits in here!” These are things I don’t ever do live anymore. It’s just a nice homage to be like, “Bye-bye, jokes!” So I figured, ‘Well, you’ve gotta retire them somehow!’—like the tuna joke and the cat puking bit.

Great bits, but it was all great material. I’m not overselling it. “Filth Queen” takes you on a great ride from start to finish. Just like a rock show!

Good!

I can’t imagine how satisfying this must have been after two decades of hard work. What were the highlights of putting this thing together?

Finding the location to shoot was the coolest. I knew I wanted to do Boston because those crowds are crazy. The first place we looked was the Paradise Rock Club. I flew out there just to see it, and as soon as I stepped inside, I felt this energy. I was the one who said I wanted to look like a Van Halen concert. So, if you watch anything old on YouTube, you’ll see Van Halen, those lights, and the trellises, right?

Yeah, totally. The glory days of rock, long before everyone had movie-quality Pyro and LED screens.

Right! I ripped that right from one of their live shows because I thought it looked so fucking cool!

Nailed it!

And, because I wear jumpsuits all the time, I incorporated that too. I have this amazing stylist who works with artists like Beyoncé. She designed this like an Angus Young-looking jumpsuit, tailored from an actual men’s suit. I remember putting it on for the first time, and it literally fit me like a glove because I had taken so many measurements to make sure I wasn’t self-conscious. I didn’t want anything hanging out. Putting it on for the first time felt incredible!

I was heavily involved in all of the look and the editing. With every edit, I was like, “Can we change this?” The editor, Kelly Lyon, was amazing, but I was still there every step of the way. There were many things I wanted to include, such as the long fall. I wanted to include that because it was the premise for one of my first viral videos, where I fell for a very long time. People seemed to really enjoy it, so that was the perfect way to segue into getting Bill Burr in there because, you know, you need people to know who I am. I need Bill Burr in there to be like, “She’s fuckin’ funny!” Otherwise, people might say, “I don’t know. I guess I’m going to watch teenage girls wearing bikinis…” or whatever the fuck that cheerleading show is on Netflix! I need people to be immediately into the special before anything starts. When it comes to the making of the special, the opening was probably the best part.

I loved the attention to detail, especially the “Tolev” logos on the speaker cabinets. Great touch!

That’s one thing I didn’t do. That was John Campbell, who was the DP of the special. He did an amazing job, and I even kept one of those logos. I just wanted something from the special that was nostalgic.

I’m sure you kept the romper around as well.

Oh, yeah! But! That romper stinks! I have to get it cleaned, but I assure you it’s here… and it was very wet.

Like I said, ‘Filth Queen’ is great from start to finish. How does the final product compare to what you would envision in your head for all those years?

It’s actually pretty much exactly what I want to look like. I still can’t believe it. I worked with the best people who listened to everything. Sometimes, you work with people who don’t see your vision, and it can be challenging. Take the opening, for example. When I first told my director about what I wanted to do, she said, “What are you talking about?” I’m like, “Trust me! I’m going to fall this time; this dummy is going to go flying. Trust me.” We had this whole vision, and it came together so nicely! I’m extremely happy with how it turned out. All came out.

You’re no stranger to being on stage or taping your sets. You’ve even been featured on “Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill” on Netflix. Can you tell us a little about the mindset you get into when taping something like this? Are there butterflies, or is this all old hat at this point in the game?

It was a combination of things. Knowing I only had two takes to do it, I knew I had to be focused. I knew that the crowds were gonna be good, and I knew the jokes were good. It’s not like I was bringing in a brand-new joke, and I was worried that something weird was going to happen. I also had a lot of good people in my corner. My parents came, my sister came, and three of my best friends flew in from Toronto. I had people fly from Winnipeg to support me in a way that just made me feel so loved. Honestly, it just felt as if I were just doing these jokes for my friends who hadn’t seen them before. My boyfriend, who was extremely supportive, was also there. He did the teleprompter for me! Having everyone there was just so nice, and it just felt incredibly good.

Wow! It’s really cool to see things come full circle like that. I’m sure you’re over the moon for you right now!

I am! It doesn’t feel real. Like the party tonight. I looked at the guest list, and it says Tommy Lee is coming. WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! It doesn’t make any sense. Tonight’s the night it’s going to finally sink in, and I’ll probably be a big emotional mess, but…

You earned it, girl! Now that it’s finally in the can, and you’re able to celebrate! What’s your biggest takeaway from the experience?

The main thing is that I’m just happy that I stuck to my guns about some things. I was really vocal about sharing my two cents, especially during the editing process. I know some people are like, “Do whatever you want?” But that ain’t me! These are jokes I’ve been doing for 23 years. While in the editing process, I might see something like the camera angle being to the side. I spoke up and said, “No, no, no. The act-out has to be at the front for this one!” I learned that you’ve really got to stick to your guns. Also, learned that the work is not done once the special is filmed! The amount of press I’ve been doing now is insane, but I’m not complaining. I’m having a blast doing all of this! I’m talking about myself. It’s easy stuff, but the workload never ends. So, if people are looking into doing this, they gotta really be hands-on if they want it to be exactly how they want it!

What’s the writing process like for you these days?

That all comes from watching myself. Writing-wise, it happens mostly on stage. I might have a riff with the crowd, and then I’m like, “Oh, that could be something. When I do weekends, it’s typically two shows a night, so two hours of shows. I give myself about 30 minutes at the top to do new stuff and riffs, and then I’ll get into the new jokes I’m working on!

What’s a day in the life like for you these days as a creator? I mean, you’re a standup first and foremost, but you’re also a podcaster, content creator, and the list goes on. It’s a whole grind!

Yes! Thank you so much for recognizing that, because that is what it is! It’s literally every single day! I can show you how insane it is! Look at this! [holds up a notepad riddled with notes, timelines, and to-dos] I’m an insane person! Every single morning, I have my to-do list. I have a post schedule with everything! This is everything I am going to post, which includes what form of social media and what time every fucking week! I also edit all my own podcasts and clips. So, every single day, when I wake up, I either record one or two podcasts. Thank God I record at my house now, or I would have lost my mind! Then, I edit clips before rushing off to do 2 to 3 shows a night when I’m home, or I fly out on Thursday night and do a weekend of shows. So it’s like every time, that’s all I do. I wake up, I work out. I walk my dog, and it’s on to the other stuff. My boyfriend and I are like, “Are we having sex today? We have to do it now, or else there’s too much going on!” I’m practically scheduling my sex life on my to-do list! It’s CRAZY!

If people are discovering you, they will definitely want to check out your podcast, “Steph Infection.” What are some of the highs and lows you’ve experienced as a podcaster?

The Lows are that I make absolutely no money. Every episode, I’m in the hole of $250 to my editor. So, the low is that I’ve made not one cent off the podcast, but the high is that in my meet-and-greet lines, that’s the main thing that people thank me for! They’re like, “It’s just such a refreshing thing to hear comedians not talking the same fucking stories you hear in every goddamn podcast!”

It’s been a great way for people to feel like they’re not alone. We all have weird bodies, and everyone has something gross. Whether it’s shitting yourself, having a hemorrhoid, a weird rash, or an ingrown toenail, everybody has these things! So, the high for me has been that it’s a nice way for people to relate to something and not feel alone. Through the podcast, I was actually diagnosed with something called “Toad Hands.” No doctor could figure out what I had, but I talked about it so much that someone sent me a link, and now I know what I have! I found the answer through my podcast, which is crazy!

See, you are getting paid! You got some free health care! [laughs]

Yeah! [laughs] I should look at it like that. Yes.

In addition to the special and the podcast, people can catch you on Season 2 of Shane Gillis’ series, ‘Tires.’ Are you aiming to focus more on the craft of acting as you move forward?

Yeah. When I first got into comedy, I wanted to be a comedic actress, but then standup just kind of started rollercoastering. I’m not complaining, but I love being on set. As I mentioned, I’ve been on the road for years, so I’d like to be here with my dog and my boyfriend. I have some material that I’m about to pitch, so hopefully, something gets made, allowing me to showcase my writing and acting together, as the road takes a toll. The shows are not the bad part. Anyone who comes out to see me live is always saying, “Oh, my God, you’re so much funnier live!” I’m like, “Every comic is funnier live! Get off your fucking phones and go to a live show! It’s killing me!

What kinds of projects or materials are you most drawn to now?

Simply anything! I will play a goblin under a bridge! [laughs] Put me in water! I will play a dock toll. I don’t care! I like acting, and everyone’s always saying, “You’re a good actor. You should act more.” I’m trying. I mean, I should act more. I’m auditioning for things, but because of my look, I get very specific roles. I’m about to do an audition right now, actually, for a lesbian mechanic. Yeah, that’s me! But sometimes, I will get “the girl next door.” I’m not the girl next door. I’m a man next door! I have a mullet, and I look like a lesbian. It has to be something relatable. So, I’m excited for something like that. It’s easier for me that way. Take the Barb role on “Tires,” for example. That’s me! This is me picturing my boyfriend cheating on me. Was it acting? I don’t know. I don’t know if that was acting or very method! I like stuff along those lines, and obviously, I also want it to be funny!

You’ve got a growing platform, and with Bill Burr giving you a boost early on, are there any comics you think people need to be watching right now?

Yes, Kelly Ryan. She opens up for Anthony Jeselnik, and she’s an absolute killer. She works at The Store, and she’s unbelievably funny, for sure. I’m sure you’ll know who Chris Fleming is. He’s makes me laugh like crazy on the Internet. Audrey Stewart is a local LA comedian who always kills! I would say check those 3 out if you haven’t yet.

Looking back on your journey in comedy, how do you feel you’ve most evolved along the way?

I think the biggest evolution came when I finally didn’t give a shit on stage. I used to be extremely self-conscious and would constantly worry about what other people thought about me. Doing that was so freeing when it came to my comedy. I realized I’m not for everybody. No comic is. So, the people who are going to like me will really like me, and others… not so much. That’s simply it. There’s not one comic on the planet that everyone is going to like. Some people hate Jerry Seinfeld! Once I realized that being on stage was so much more freeing.

What’s the best lesson we can take from your journey so far?

Just work your goddamn ass off. It doesn’t matter who says you’re not funny or you’re not good. Whatever job you’re doing, if you work hard for 23 years, all this could be yours! [laughs] You gotta do everything yourself. You can’t trust anybody. You gotta work your ass off if you want something.

You’re living proof! “Filth Queen” really kicks ass, Steph. Thanks for giving us an inside look. You’re going places, and I look forward to seeing what comes next.

Thank you. Tell that to my trolls! [laughs] Talk to you soon!

Will do! Thanks for everything! Take care!]

For more from Steph Tolev, follow her on Instagram and TikTok, and don’t miss her hilariously candid podcast, “Steph Infection,” available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just be warned—you might laugh so hard you’ll develop your own weird rash.