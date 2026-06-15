COREY FELDMAN Announces New Single “What Am I Here 4?” Ahead of Birthday Weekend Shows

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Corey Feldman is ushering in a new era with the release of his latest single, “What Am I Here 4?,” arriving on all major streaming platforms June 22nd.

The thought-provoking new track explores themes of purpose, identity, and self-discovery, offering listeners an introspective look into Feldman’s continuing artistic evolution. The release follows a busy period for Feldman, who continues to perform for audiences around the world following his appearance on Limp Bizkit’s highly publicized Loserville Tour and a series of fan events celebrating his film and music career.

The single was recorded at Nightbird Studios and marks the beginning of a new creative chapter for Feldman, who collaborated with an expanded team of writers and producers including Philip Samuel Smith, Joe “The Butcher” Nicolo, and longtime co-writing partner Gregg Sartiano.

Feldman has hinted that “What Am I Here 4?” is designed to connect with listeners on a deeply emotional level. “This song grabs you right where you want it to and doesn’t let up,” Feldman said. “There’s a lot more to come. This is just the beginning.”

Fans will also have the opportunity to celebrate with Feldman during two special birthday weekend performances in Southern California.

On Friday, July 25, Feldman will perform at The Arrow Room in Rancho Cucamonga, California. He will then take the stage on Saturday, July 26, at the Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, California. Both performances will feature a mix of fan favorites, surprises, and new material, giving audiences an early glimpse into what’s next.

Joining Feldman for the festivities will be rising recording artist Adrien Skye, who is signed to Feldman’s independent label, Ci-Fi Records. Sky has been gaining attention with her breakout single, “Circus Queen,” and will perform as a special guest during the birthday weekend celebrations.

The single also features new artwork created by Mark London in collaboration with Feldman, visually reflecting the song’s themes of reflection, purpose, and self-discovery.

Additional information regarding upcoming music releases, live performances, and future projects will be announced in the coming weeks. “What Am I Here 4?” will be available worldwide on June 22.

For tour dates, music releases, and additional updates, visit www.CoreyFeldman.net .