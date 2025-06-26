Marc Maron Returns with Second HBO Comedy Special “MARC MARON: PANICKED” — Premiering August 1st!

HBO has officially announced that MARC MARON: PANICKED, the second HBO Original comedy special from legendary comedian and podcaster Marc Maron, will debut Friday, August 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

In this highly anticipated special, Maron brings his razor-sharp wit and emotional depth to the stage, offering a searing yet thoughtful take on today’s chaotic world.

“I feel that this is the best work I’ve done. Everything came together. The direction, the production design, the shirt and the bits. HBO gets me and I’m thrilled to be presented by them.” — Marc Maron

“Marc is one of the all-time greats. His standup has a way of making you laugh while also cutting right to the bone — he’s funny, raw, and entirely one of a kind. We’re so happy to work with him on his second HBO special.” — Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials