Sam Raimi’s ‘SPIDER-MAN’ Trilogy Set To Swing Back Into Theaters This Fall!

Webheads will have their Spidey Senses tingling for this! The original Spider-Man trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire as “Peter Parker,” is returning to theatres beginning September 26. This special event is part of Fathom Fan Favorites, a theatrical engagement presented by Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, in collaboration with Sony Pictures.

Swing into action with the groundbreaking original Spider-Man movies in the “Fathom Fan Favorites: Spider-Man Trilogy.” Join Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) as he becomes the iconic web-slinging Spider-Man, and battles super-villains like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Venom (Topher Grace), wins the heart of Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and learns that with great power comes great responsibility.

With nearly $2.5B in global box, the Sam Raimi directed Spider-Man trilogy is one of the most successful comic book adaptations of all-time. The “Fathom Fan Favorites: Spider-Man Trilogy” presentation will feature Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 3 (2007) and, for the first time ever in theatres, the Spider-Man 2.1extended cut version in 4K of Spider-Man 2, which will include new and extended scenes.

“The success of Spider-Man in 2002 helped launch the modern era of super hero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations,” said

Ray Nutt, Fathom Entertainment’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom and I am delighted that Spider-Man 2.1 in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones.”

Tickets for “Fathom Fan Favorites: Spider-Man Trilogy” will be available on July 25, 2025 at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).



About the “Fathom Fan Favorites: Spider-Man Trilogy” films with schedule:

Spider-Man (2002)



Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025

Synopsis: Average teenager Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is transformed into an extraordinary superhero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle (Cliff Robertson) is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself “Spider-Man,” he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain “Green Goblin” (Willem Dafoe).





Spider-Man 2 (2004) (Spider-Man 2.1 extended cut version)



Saturday, September 27, 2025:

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Synopsis: The second installment in the blockbuster Spider-Man movie series (based on the classic Marvel Comics hero) has the web-slinging superhero confronted by a formidable adversary named Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), a scientist, better known as “Doc Ock”; whose experiments go awry, mutating him into a metallic, octopus-like creature. Peter must also come to terms with his decision to dedicate his life to fighting crime Spider-Man or give it all up to finally be with his true love, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), who he walked away from two years earlier.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)



Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Synopsis: Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! But when a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man’s suit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man inside as well as out. Spider-Man is in for the fight of his life against a lethal mix of villains – the deadly Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Venom (Topher Grace), and the New Goblin (James Franco) – as well as the enemy within himself.