“The Transformers: The Movie” Soundtrack Gets Reimagined For 40th Anniversary!

Hasbro has teamed with Reigning Phoenix Music for “THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE: THE SOUNDTRACK: THE REFORMATTED EDITION,” a fully reimagined official soundtrack celebrating the 40th anniversary of the beloved 1986 animated film. The release continues Hasbro’s fan-focused “Apology Tour,” honoring the movie’s enduring legacy and its unforgettable impact on generations of “Transformers” fans.

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE: THE SOUNDTRACK: THE REFORMATTED EDITION brings 10 re-recorded, reimagined tracks from the iconic film, including performances led by ‘The Knights of Unicron’, a band of world-class musicians featuring Gus Rios, Matt Harvey and Ross Sewage, with guest appearances by Stan Bush as the original voice that defined an era, rock/metal icon Sebastian Bach (former lead singer of Skid Row and solo artist), power metal artist Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers), Mark Osegueda (Kerry King, Death Angel), Francesco Cavalieri (Wind Rose, V.B.O.), and Torch from Cold Slither. Tying it all together is composer Vince Dicola as the perfect complement to this winning formula for the most honest and true collaboration for die-hard TRANSFORMERS fans!

To begin the album’s rollout, today, Hasbro has released the first Single ( STREAM HERE ) and Music Video ( VIEW HERE ) for Stan Bush’s re-recording of “The Touch” along with full album vinyl pre-orders now available at trade wide retailers and exclusive vinyl releases at Amazon and Target.

Tracklist

“The Touch” – Knights Of Unicron featuring Stan Bush (originally recorded by Stan Bush) “Instruments of Destruction” – Knights Of Unicron featuring Francesco Cavalieri (originally recorded by N.R.G.) “Death of Optimus Prime” – Vince DiCola “Dare” – Knights Of Unicron featuring Stan Bush and Vince DiCola (originally recorded by Stan Bush) “Nothin’s Gonna Stand in Our Way” – Knights Of Unicron featuring Sebastian Bach (originally recorded by Spectre General) “The Transformers (Theme)” – Knights Of Unicron featuring Brittney Slayes (originally recorded by Lion) “Escape” – Knights Of Unicron (originally recorded by Vince DiCola) “Hunger” – Knights Of Unicron featuring Mark Osegueda (originally recorded by Spectre General) “Autobot/Decepticon Battle” – Knights Of Unicron (originally recorded by Vince DiCola) “Dare to Be Stupid” – Knights Of Unicron featuring Torch (originally recorded by “Weird Al” Yankovic)

Additional Album Credits

Produced by Matt LaPlant (Cold Slither)

Mixed by Zeuss (Rob Zombie)

Recorded at Ripper’s Lair at an undisclosed location

ABOUT THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE AND HASBRO’S “THE APOLOGY TOUR”

Hasbro, in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment, is bringing THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE back to theatres for its 40th anniversary, inviting fans to relive the action, the music and yes… that moment. The loss of Optimus Prime remains one of the most talked-about moments in franchise history. As part of the year-long “Apology Tour,” Hasbro is leaning into that shared experience, bringing fans together to grieve, heal, and reminisce at special fan events all year long, including the film’s return to theaters.

Beginning September 17, 2026, in honor of TRANSFORMERS Day, the beloved 1986 animated film— presented in 4K—will roll into theatres across the U.S. with a wide theatrical release through September 21 as a special limited-run cinema experience. Select international markets are expected to launch day-and-date with the U.S.

Tickets for THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE 40th Anniversary will be available later this summer and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information and to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, please visit Fathom Entertainment .

Alongside the cinema experience, fans can expect additional anniversary surprises across toys, merchandise, publishing, and more because 40 years later… it still hits like a truck.

For the latest information on the TRANSFORMERS brand, including toys and entertainment, follow @TRANSFORMERSOfficial on Instagram , @TRANSFORMERS on? X , @TRANSFORMERS on? Facebook and @TRANSFORMERSOfficial on? TikTok .