Hasbro’s “Apology Tour” Brings “The Transformers: The Movie” Back To Theaters For Its 40th Anniversary

Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, has joined forces with Fathom Entertainment to bring “The Transformers: The Movie” roaring back to theaters for its 40th anniversary, giving fans the chance to experience the 1986 animated classic in 4K, on the big screen, and surrounded by fellow fans who still haven’t fully recovered from that moment.

The loss of Optimus Prime remains one of the most talked-about moments in franchise history. As part of the year-long “Apology Tour,” Hasbro is leaning into that shared experience, bringing fans together to grieve, heal, and reminisce at special fan events all year long, including the film’s return to theaters.

Beginning September 17, 2026, in honor of Transformers Day, the beloved 1986 animated film— presented in 4K—will roll into theatres across the U.S. with a wide theatrical release through September 21 as a special limited-run cinema experience. Select international markets are expected to launch day-and-date with the U.S.

“For decades, Transformers fans have carried this film with them, which is a testament to its storytelling and lasting cultural impact,” said Alyse D’Antuono, Vice President, Global Brand & Franchise Strategy, Action Brands, Hasbro. “Bringing it back to theaters is an opportunity for longtime fans to relive it together, and for new audiences to experience a defining chapter of Transformers history.”

“Few films have had a stronger and more lasting legacy than The Transformers:

The Movie,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer for Fathom Entertainment. “Even 40 years later, this animated feature film remains a defining moment for fans across generations. Fathom is thrilled to team up with Hasbro to give audiences the opportunity to experience The Transformers: The Movie together in 4K on the big screen.”

Originally released in 1986, The Transformers: The Movie marked the franchise’s first feature film and raised the stakes in ways audiences did not see coming. What started as an epic battle between Autobots and Decepticons quickly became something more, introducing the Autobot Matrix of Leadership, the planet-devouring Unicron, and a turning point that left a generation of fans emotionally unprepared for what a children’s film could deliver.

Optimus Prime’s fall in a final showdown with arch-nemesis Megatron remains one of the most controversial moments in franchise history. Four decades later, fans are still talking about it. Now, they can experience it all over again together in theaters, this time knowing exactly what’s coming and choosing to show up anyway.

The film features an unforgettable voice cast, including Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime), Frank Welker (Megatron), Orson Welles (Unicron), Judd Nelson (Hot Rod/Rodimus Prime), Leonard Nimoy (Galvatron), Eric Idle (Wrek-Gar) and Robert Stack (Ultra Magnus).

Tickets for The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary will be available later this summer and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information and to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, please visit Fathom Entertainment.

Alongside the cinema experience, fans can expect additional anniversary surprises across toys, merchandise, publishing, and more because 40 years later… it still hits like a truck.

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