DUCK CLUB BOURBON Teams With Ducks Unlimited For New Three-Year Conservation Partnership

Duck Club® Bourbon is the newest Proud Partner of Ducks Unlimited (DU). This three-year partnership designates the full family of Duck Club® Bourbon variants as a Proud Partner of DU.

This partnership brings together two brands united by tradition, craftsmanship, and a deep appreciation for the outdoors. Duck Club® Bourbon’s premium quality and distinctive branding authentically reflect the DU lifestyle and resonate with DU members, supporters, and the broader outdoor community.

Ducks Unlimited supporters live active outdoor lifestyles and value time spent with friends and family, whether in the field, at camp, or at home. Many DU members also appreciate bourbon, making Duck Club® Bourbon a natural and authentic fit for the community. Co-founded by multi-PLATINUM, ACM, and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Riley Green, Duck Club® Bourbon brings a genuine connection to the lifestyle it represents.

“We’re proud to welcome Duck Club® Bourbon into the Ducks Unlimited family,” said Adam Putnam, Chief Executive Officer of Ducks Unlimited. “DU is all about leaving the world better for future generations, creating memories with family and friends, and the shared experiences in the field and on the water. Often, those experiences include time around a fire, sipping something special. This partnership illustrates all those moments we experience outside, together, and we’re excited to work together to support conservation and the DU lifestyle.”

Additionally, Green added, “Duck Club® Bourbon is really about bringing people together, whether that’s hunting, around a fire, or just spending time outdoors with friends and family,” said Riley Green, co-founder of Duck Club® Bourbon. “That’s why teaming up with Ducks Unlimited felt like such a natural fit. We both care a lot about the outdoors, the traditions that come with it, and making sure those places are around for the next generation to enjoy.”

Through the Proud Partner designation, Duck Club® Bourbon will engage DU members and supporters through aligned marketing initiatives, events, and storytelling that celebrate camaraderie, responsible enjoyment, and conservation. The partnership reinforces DU supporters’ preference for brands that share their values and invest in the waters, wetlands, and wildlife they care deeply about.

Duck Club® Bourbon’s status as DU’s Proud Partner in the straight whiskey category underscores the brand’s leadership in the premium bourbon space while strengthening its connection with conservation-minded outdoor enthusiasts.

For more information, visit www.ducks.org . Follow DU’s news X (Twitter) feed – @DUNews1937 – to get the most up-to-date news from Ducks Unlimited.

About Morningside Brands

Morningside Brands, Inc. is a premium spirits company headquartered in Memphis, TN, and dedicated to building brands that balance authenticity, consumer relevance, and trade appeal. Its growing portfolio includes Alma del Jaguar® Tequila — one of the fastest-growing tequila brands in America and Waymar® Gin House, a modern gin crafted with heritage and precision. With Duck Club™ Bourbon, Morningside Brands, Inc. continues to expand its reputation for delivering spirits that blend tradition, craftsmanship, and strong marketplace performance.

About Riley Green

CMA and ACM Award winner Riley Green has been compelling Country music fans to raise a drink, shed a tear, and, above all, celebrate where they are from since first releasing his self-titled EP in 2018. Songs like the No. 1 2X-PLATINUM hit “There Was This Girl,” the 3X-PLATINUM-certified “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” and his chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett, “Half Of Me,” have made Green synonymous with what Country music does best: delivering no-gimmick, relatable songs with a timeless feel that make listeners feel something.

An avid sports fan, outdoorsman, and former Jacksonville State University quarterback, Green continues to build on his momentum, earning multiple Academy of Country Music awards and previously being named a MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT “Listen Up Artist,” and one of CRS’s New Faces of Country Music. Luke Combs joined Green on his PLATINUM No. 1 single “Different ’Round Here (feat. Luke Combs),” the title track of his 2019 debut album, which he re-recorded after seeing the powerful connection fans had with the song.

The singer-songwriter’s third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, produced by Dann Huff, arrived on his birthday, October 18, via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, delivering more of the signature sound fans have come to expect from the Jacksonville, Alabama native who still proudly calls his hometown home. Green later released Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe), adding six new tracks to the 18-song collection. On a continued hot streak, Green’s confidence shines throughout the project, with five solo-written tracks including standouts “Jesus Saves,” the 3X-PLATINUM “Worst Way,” and the title track, which reunites him with his “You Look Like You Love Me” duet partner. Green is currently on the road for his 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour, with stops in major cities and arenas nationwide. Additionally, Green made his acting debut on CBS’ Marshals, a spinoff of Yellowstone, where he plays Garrett, a former Navy SEAL. Most recently, Green was announced as a coach for Season 30 of The Voice. For more information, visit rileygreenmusic.com .

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing wetlands, grasslands, and other waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has restored or protected more than 19 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science, DU’s projects benefit waterfowl, wildlife, and people in all 50 states. DU is growing its mission through a historic $3 billion Conservation For A Continent comprehensive campaign. Learn more at www.ducks.org .