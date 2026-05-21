Palm Springs To Honor Marilyn Monroe’s 100th Birthday With Five-Day “Marilyn 100” Celebration

Palm Springs is about to step into the spotlight with a citywide tribute to one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars. Hosted by Palm Springs Pride and presented by PS Resorts, Marilyn 100 will run from May 28 to June 1, 2026 and will honor what would have been the 100th birthday of Marilyn Monroe – gathering fans, film lovers and glamour seekers for an unforgettable weekend of events, experiences and record-breaking moments.

Marilyn’s timeless allure will come to life across Palm Springs through immersive activations, classic film screenings, and a historic Guinness World Record™ attempt in front of Palm Springs’ renowned 26-foot sculpture of Marilyn Monroe, known as “Forever Marilyn.”

Palm Springs is the ideal location for the celebration. In 1949, Marilyn was “discovered” in Palm Springs at Charlie Farrell’s Raquet Club by William Morris talent agent, Johnny Hyde. In the 1950s, she was a regular visitor to Palm Springs with her husband, baseball luminary Joe DiMaggio.

A Record-Breaking Marilyn Moment

At the heart of the excitement is an ambitious and stunning spectacle. On Saturday, May 30, hundreds of participants dressed as Marilyn will gather in downtown Palm Springs in an official attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the iconic star

Organizers aim to surpass the current record of 254 participants by assembling more than 500 “Marilyns” in a sea of white halter dresses, platinum blonde curls and signature glamour. The gathering will culminate in a synchronized martini – or mocktini – toast beneath the desert sky.

Lights, Camera, Marilyn: A Centennial Film Celebration

Film lovers can experience Marilyn’s cinematic legacy on the big screen during Marilyn 100: A Centennial Film Celebration at the historic Plaza Theatre.

The four-film series showcases some of Monroe’s most beloved performances, each paired with a festive pre-show cocktail hour in the Plaza lobby:

Friday, May 29, 7 p.m. – The Seven Year Itch

– Saturday, May 30, 7:30 p.m. – Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (opening performance by the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus)

– (opening performance by the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus) Sunday, May 31, 2 p.m. – Some Like It Hot (opening performance by the Modern Men Chorus)

– (opening performance by the Modern Men Chorus) Monday, June 1, 7 p.m. – The Misfits (Grand Finale on Marilyn’s 100th Birthday)

Tickets: PalmSpringsPlazaTheatre.com.

Marilyn 100 Martini Festival: Midcentury Glamour + Modern Mixology

This one-night-only fundraiser blends high-style tastings with a tribute to Monroe’s special connection to Palm Springs. Marilyn @ The Kimpton: The Marilyn 100 Martini Festival will be held the evening of May 30 – set in the Kimpton Rowan’s curated breezeway.

Attendees will wander through an open-air gallery of specialty spirit purveyors, engaging with experts from premier brands. The evening also features a high-energy atmosphere powered by DJ MODgirl surrounded by iconic sculptures.

Tickets: PSpride.org/marilyn100

The Marilyn 100 Boutique: Glamour Headquarters

The Marilyn 100 Boutique will serve as the ultimate glam destination throughout the weekend. Located near the iconic Forever Marilyn statue, the pop-up space will function as both a registration hub and immersive styling headquarters.

Go to PSpride.org/marilyn100 for a complete list of Marilyn-themed happenings in Palm Springs May 28-June 1.