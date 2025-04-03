THE NAKED GUN: Paramount Pictures Unveils Hilarious Teaser For Long-Awaited Reboot Starring Liam Neeson!

The wait is officially over! Paramount Pictures has dropped the first trailer for the long-anticipated reboot of “The Naked Gun,” and it’s loaded with gags, gadgets, and good old-fashioned Police Squad chaos.

Liam Neeson steps into the bumbling shoes of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the legendary Frank Drebin—originally immortalized by the late, great Leslie Nielsen. Directed by Akiva Schaffer (SNL, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy), this wild ride promises high-stakes crime fighting with a side of slapstick.

The cast is stacked with comedy and star power, including Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Runnels (aka Cody Rhodes), CCH Pounder, Eddie Yu, and Busta Rhymes.

“The Naked Gun” reboot crashes into theaters on August 1, 2025. Get ready for a summer full of absurdity, action, and Neeson like you’ve never seen him before!