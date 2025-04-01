THE PLAYBOY MURDERS: Holly Madison Returns For Season 3 of the True Crime Series on May 5th!

The third season of THE PLAYBOY MURDERS is set to return as Holly Madison reprises her role as host and executive producer, recounting the shocking intersections of murder and mystery within the world of the iconic adult men’s magazine, Playboy. Madison, renowned for her intimate knowledge of the Playboy empire and her compelling storytelling, brings a unique perspective to the series, providing an empathetic voice to the untimely deaths of those connected to the brand. With six all-new cases, season three of THE PLAYBOY MURDERS premieres on Monday, May 5 at 9/8c on ID and streams on Max.

The premiere episode explores the tragic fate of Playboy casting assistant Kimberly Fattorini. After breaking up with her boyfriend and boss, Fattorini navigates the L.A. nightlife scene on her own for the first time. However, the VIP treatment comes with a tragic twist when a wild night out ends in her mysterious death. Last Dance premieres on Monday, May 5 at 9/8c on ID.

Madison, New York Times best-selling author, TV personality, and podcast host, uses her expertise as a women’s advocate and her unique understanding of Playboy to humanize and present each victim’s story. Exploring the dark and dangerous world beyond the pages of the magazine, additional episodes this season include:

Here’s a breakdown of the exciting upcoming episodes:

Terror at the Suncoast Club

Premieres Monday, May 12 at 9/8c on ID

Panic spreads at the Suncoast Playboy Club when an aspiring photographer turns up brutally murdered right after shooting the annual “Bunny of the Year” contest. The Playboy Bunnies fear their club is a target and that one of them could be next.

The Centerfold and the Serial Killer

Premieres Monday, May 19 at 9/8c on ID

Kerissa Fare is thrilled to be September 2000’s Playmate of the Month. However, just as the magazine is about to hit newsstands, a mysterious man from her past becomes a suspect in multiple murders, and investigators want to talk to her.

The Doctor and the Bunny

Premieres Monday, June 2 at 9/8c on ID

As a Playboy Bunny, Jackie Hendrickson is forbidden from fraternizing with her customers. However, Atlanta plastic surgeon Dr. Warren Brown is impossible to resist, and their illicit affair sets off a deadly chain of events.

Sex, Drugs and Playboy

Premieres Monday, June 9 at 9/8c on ID

When Adrienne Pollack dies, her family suspects there’s more to the story than meets the eye. As they dig to find the truth, they uncover that Adrienne was hiding a dark secret which, if true, could take Hugh Hefner down.

The Girl in the Red Tub

Season 3 Finale Premieres Monday, June 16 at 9/8c on ID

A local waitress catapults to stardom when featured in a Playboy pictorial. She soaks up the fame and newfound attention until a surprise goes wrong, ending in tragedy, and she becomes a victim in a gruesome double murder.

THE PLAYBOY MURDERS is produced by Lion TV for Investigation Discovery.