‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ Docuseries To Heat Up Hulu This August!

ABC News Studios is ready to heat up the Summer of 2024 with “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun,” a new docuseries offering a nostalgic and insightful exploration of “Baywatch,” the iconic show that shaped an era. This series provides an unprecedented look at the stars who brought the world’s most famous lifeguards to life. Featuring dozens of new cast interviews and never-before-seen footage, it reveals how the show captured the essence of California’s beach culture, set beauty standards, and embodied the phrase “sex sells.”

“After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” premieres on Wednesday, August 28th, exclusively on Hulu.

Produced and directed by Matthew Felker in partnership with ABC News Studios, this four-part series includes exclusive interviews with over 35 beloved cast members and creators, such as Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, David Chokachi, Jeremy Jackson, Traci Bingham, Erika Eleniak, Michael Newman, Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and more.

The series also unveils a previously unaired interview with Pamela Anderson and over a decade of never-before-seen home videos shot by the cast. These candid clips offer a unique glimpse into the real dynamics, struggles, friendships, and moments off-camera. Additionally, the series delves into the show’s impact on pop culture and its lasting legacy.

“After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” was produced by ABC News Studios for Hulu. Matthew Felker is the director and executive producer, with Nicole Eggert as a producer and Ari Shofet as executive producer. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan serves as the senior executive producer, and Muriel Pearson is executive producer. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley, with Reena Mehta as the SVP of Streaming and Digital Content.