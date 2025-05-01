WICK IS PAIN: New Documentary Explores How a Risky Indie Became a Billion-Dollar Franchise!

The story of the greatest action franchise that almost never happened is finally being told. Next week, Lionsgate releases Wick Is Pain, a new documentary available for purchase on participating digital platforms. Featuring exclusive interviews with the creative minds behind the billion-dollar John Wick franchise, the film dives deep into the love, chaos, and yes—pain—that shaped one of the most influential action series of all time.

Wick Is Pain goes behind the scenes with star Keanu Reeves, director/producer Chad Stahelski, and producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, chronicling how John Wick and its three hit sequels revolutionized action cinema and helped inspire a new Academy Award® category for stunt work.

Directed by Jeffrey Doe and produced by Josh Oreck, Gabriel Roth, and Matthew Sidle, the documentary traces the franchise’s unlikely rise—from a risky indie film facing financing hurdles to a global phenomenon after Lionsgate acquired it in 2014.

The film debuts exclusively at Beyond Fest at the American Cinematheque on May 8, and becomes available for digital purchase the next day, May 9, on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Comcast Xfinity. Pre-orders begin May 1.

“I’m excited to share and be a part of taking fans behind the curtain on the extraordinary journey of making the John Wick films,” said Keanu Reeves.

Chad Stahelski added, “We had an idea for a low-budget independent movie. Looking back now, more than ten years later, it’s hard to believe what that idea became. It’s the fans that embraced the movie that made it all possible—and made all the pain a pleasure.”

Basil Iwanyk noted, “We have never worked harder on any movie than we have on the John Wick series. Producing a movie is always long hours and stressful times, but John Wick turned that up to the max—and because we survived, that’s what made the movies so gratifying.”

David Leitch, producer of John Wick, said, “It’s safe to say that John Wick changed our lives, for everyone involved. We had been waiting for the opportunity to show our vision of what action filmmaking could be, and this film and this character gave us that opportunity. Thank you, Mr. Wick.”

Director Jeffrey Doe reflected, “From the beginning of this project, Chad’s only guidance was ‘Keep it honest.’ The bold candor from Chad, Keanu, and the rest of the Wick team was incredible. They helped us shape a raw, unflinching take on the costs of sticking to your guns to achieve an artistic vision… I hope it captivates John Wick fans everywhere!”

Producer Josh Oreck added, “I met Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski 27 years ago in a dilapidated warehouse in Burbank… This is a chronicle of that adventure, and I’m so grateful to Chad, Keanu, and the rest of the Wick team for letting us tell their story.”

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, stated, “The phenomenal success of the John Wick franchise demonstrates what happens when filmmakers deliver everything fans wish for… I am so excited for our fans to get this unprecedented glimpse into the incredible story of how those ingredients came together.”

Up next in the Wick universe is Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as an assassin trained in the Ruska Roma tradition. Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, the film hits theaters June 6, 2025. Lionsgate is also developing John Wick: Chapter 5, a Donnie Yen-led Caine spinoff, and the series John Wick: Under the High Table, executive produced by Stahelski and Reeves.