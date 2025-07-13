“Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” Premieres July 20th on Adult Swim

Adult Swim’s long-running stop-motion comedy series returns with a brand-new special that takes aim at iconic reality shows and personalities from across Warner Bros. Discovery networks. “Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” premieres Sunday, July 20 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim, and will be available to stream the following day on Max.

From co-creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, the fan-favorite parody series delivers a half-hour of rapid-fire sketches that spotlight Discovery, Food Network, and TLC. In “Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special,” the ever-awkward Robot Chicken Nerd embarks on a journey of self-discovery the American way—by going on reality TV. Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé… or end up as Shark Week chum?

“For years we’ve been keen students of pop culture, and nothing is more pop than reality TV,” said Green and Senreich. “Now that Discovery Global Media is Robot Chicken’s corporate daddy, we knew it was time for a meaningful and loving exploration.”

“‘Robot Chicken’ has always found new ways to surprise and entertain, and this special is no exception,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “By turning the lens on reality TV, the team delivers a sharp, hilarious take that feels both timely and completely unhinged—in the best way possible.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, “Robot Chicken” has garnered 23 Emmy® nominations and six wins, the most recent in 2022 for “Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.”