REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup For May 2nd Episode Revealed!

“Real Time with Bill Maher” returns Friday, May 2 (10:00–11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and streams on Max, continuing its signature mix of sharp monologue, thought-provoking interviews, panel discussions, and the ever-popular “New Rules.”

This week, Maher sits down with comedy legends Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, stars of the new documentary “Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie.” The panel features journalist Kara Swisher, host of “On with Kara Swisher” and author of “Burn Book: A Tech Love Story”; and Kevin McCarthy, former Speaker of the House and longtime Republican congressman from California.

Since his first HBO special in 1989, Maher has delivered 13 comedy specials, including “#Adulting” (2022) and most recently “Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” (2024), earning 41 Emmy® nominations across his decades-spanning career.

Executive producers: Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin

Co-executive producer: Chris Kelly

Producer: Matt Wood

Director: Paul Casey